Capture Hitchhiking Ghosts and Other Mansion Favorites as Haunted Mansion Happy Hunt Debuts on Disney Treasure and Expands to Sister Ship

The new interactive experience will also materialize on the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet

A fun new game featuring some Haunted Mansion favorites is now available on the Disney Treasure, and will soon be available on the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Disney Cruise Line had announced the new Haunted Mansion Happy Hunt

The new interactive game utilizes the DisneyBand+ for a scavenger hunt-style experience that introduces a new interactive opportunity for guests aboard the Disney Treasure, in a heads up, enjoyable, and immersive game that blends real-world props and onboard digital signage.

Now, Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that not only is the anticipated new experience now available on the Disney Treasure, it is also coming to the new Disney Destiny.

Guests aboard both ships will be able to capture Ghosts that have escaped from The Haunted Mansion Parlor. Madame Leota needs guests’ help to decrypt the clue, find the haunted object, summon the hidden spirit, and return the ghost. Guests will use their DisneyBand+ to capture the 13 ghosts that are hiding around the ship.

As may be evident by the descriptions, a DisneyBand+ is required to participate in the game - an oceaneer band will not work with the experience.

The Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to forge a legendary cruise vacation steeped in the lore of illustrious Disney stories.

The new Disney Cruise Line ship will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

The Disney Destiny – sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure – will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

For more information or to book a sailing aboard this or any other Disney Cruise Line ship, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel