Happy Haunts on Deck: The Haunted Mansion Happy Hunt Coming to the Disney Treasure
This new experience will add a little extra magic to the halls of the Disney Treasure for those with a DisneyBand+
A new way to experience the happy haunts of The Haunted Mansion Parlor is coming soon to the Disney Treasure.
What’s Happening:
- On Instagram, Disney Cruise Line shared the news of a new Happy Hunt coming to the Disney Treasure.
- Starting in October, guests aboard the Disney Treasure will be able to use their DisneyBand+ for a Happy Hunt to find hidden ghosts throughout the ship.
- As the shared video describes, “some of our more spirited ghosts have slipped away from the Parlor to play hide and seek with unsuspecting souls. Search out the hiding spots of these happy haunts and gather them for our swinging wake."
- Guests’ DisneyBand+ wearables will activate ghostly effects on various portraits throughout the ship, and not just Haunted Mansion related ones – as a spooky effect is also seen on a Pocahontas and Steamboat Willie painting.
- With The Haunted Mansion Parlor also coming to the Disney Destiny, it's possible we may also see this new experience make its way to that ship at some point.
- Discover The Haunted Mansion Parlor for yourself with our full in-depth guide.
