Disney Destiny Starts Conveyance Process with Two Months to Go Until the New Ship's Debut
The Disney Destiny will travel 20 miles down the Ems River and back as it begins the conveyance process.
With less than two months to go until the debut of the Disney Destiny, a new milestone has been reached for Disney Cruise Line’s latest vessel.
What’s Happening:
- After approximately two years of construction, the Disney Destiny is getting ready to leave the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
- But, before it can sail the open waters and head to its year-round homeport of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the ship must complete conveyance – the process of transporting the ship to open water for the first time.
- During conveyance, the Disney Destiny will travel around 20 miles down the Ems River through a series of locks and channels to reach the shores of Eemshaven, Netherlands.
- Over the course of the next few weeks, the ship will undergo a series of tests called sea trials to ensure it is ready to embark on its two-week transatlantic voyage.
Your Destiny Awaits…
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, is set to make her debut this November, setting sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- Exclusive to the ship are exclusive dining options like Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, as well as the second iteration of the popular Haunted Mansion Parlor (carried over from the Disney Treasure) and lounges themed to Cruella De Vil and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
- We also have heard of a new entertainment option that will see adults welcomed into a secret room off the main atrium featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.
- Traditions from past ships will also feature Marvel characters, with Black Panther featured as the ship’s Atrium statue, and Spider-Man adorning the ship’s aft.
- For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag. Looking to book a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line? Be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
