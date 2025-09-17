They'll Take It From Here: Walt Disney Theatre Cast Arrives at the Disney Destiny

This ship is really ready to go to the Distance

They’ll take it from here, darling. The cast of the Walt Disney Theatre has arrived at the Disney Destiny, putting the final touches on their performances before the ship’s maiden voyage in November.

What’s Happening:

The latest entry into the ship’s log

This is important because this is where the ship is currently located, meaning that the cast will now be rehearsing and putting the finishing touches on the three on-board Broadway-style shows on the stage of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line

A new picture shared shows the cast on the stage of the ship, clearly during some kind of Frozen rehearsal. Appropriate since Frozen: A Musical Spectacular is in the lineup of shows for the new ship, along with the Wish Class staple Disney Seas the Adventure, and a brand-new exclusive musical adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic with Disney Hercules .

rehearsal. Appropriate since is in the lineup of shows for the new ship, along with the Wish Class staple and a brand-new exclusive musical adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic with . The show keeps in line with the new ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, following the Greek hero and recounting his tale with Meg, Hades, and some other larger-than-life characters who appear to be coming to life in the new stage show.

Like the film, the Muses will be the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show will include all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of an originally cut-from-the-film song, “Shooting Star."

The new musical arrangements will emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music.

Before heading to Germany, the cast was spending time (11 weeks to be precise) at the Disney Cruise Line entertainment facility in Toronto, learning dialogue, choreography, and more for Disney Hercules.

There’s Destiny on the Horizon:

