They'll Take It From Here: Walt Disney Theatre Cast Arrives at the Disney Destiny
This ship is really ready to go to the Distance
They’ll take it from here, darling. The cast of the Walt Disney Theatre has arrived at the Disney Destiny, putting the final touches on their performances before the ship’s maiden voyage in November.
What’s Happening:
- The latest entry into the ship’s log for the Disney Destiny has revealed that the cast of the Walt Disney Theatre has arrived in Papenburg, Germany.
- This is important because this is where the ship is currently located, meaning that the cast will now be rehearsing and putting the finishing touches on the three on-board Broadway-style shows on the stage of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny.
- A new picture shared shows the cast on the stage of the ship, clearly during some kind of Frozen rehearsal. Appropriate since Frozen: A Musical Spectacular is in the lineup of shows for the new ship, along with the Wish Class staple Disney Seas the Adventure, and a brand-new exclusive musical adaptation of the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic with Disney Hercules.
- The show keeps in line with the new ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, following the Greek hero and recounting his tale with Meg, Hades, and some other larger-than-life characters who appear to be coming to life in the new stage show.
- Like the film, the Muses will be the show’s storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show will include all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of an originally cut-from-the-film song, “Shooting Star."
- The new musical arrangements will emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music.
- Before heading to Germany, the cast was spending time (11 weeks to be precise) at the Disney Cruise Line entertainment facility in Toronto, learning dialogue, choreography, and more for Disney Hercules.
There’s Destiny on the Horizon:
- The newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Destiny, is set to make her debut this November, setting sail on her maiden voyage on November 20th, out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- The new ship, a sister to the Disney Wish and the Disney Treasure, features a Heroes & Villains theme that is carried over throughout into its activities, dining, entertainment, and other experiences.
- Exclusive to the ship are exclusive dining options like Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King, as well as the second iteration of the popular Haunted Mansion Parlor (carried over from the Disney Treasure) and lounges themed to Cruella De Vil and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.
- We also have heard of a new entertainment option that will see adults welcomed into a secret room off the main atrium featuring Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog.
- Traditions from past ships will also feature Marvel characters, with Black Panther featured as the ship’s Atrium statue, and Spider-Man adorning the ship’s aft.
Be sure to check out our Disney Destiny archive
