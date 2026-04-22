Join Mabel in a New Earth Month Activity at Disneyland Paris Themed to "Hoppers"
Though, the movie is known as something else in Europe.
To celebrate Earth Month, Disneyland Paris has introduced a special activity based around the most recent film from Pixar Animation Studios.
What's Happening:
- To celebrate Earth Day and the whole of Earth Month at Disneyland Paris, guests visiting the park are bing invited to explore the importance of preserving nature and its essential role in ecosystems.
- To do this, they can pick up a special activity booklet inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios film, Hoppers - though in several European markets (including France) it is known as Jumpers.
- With the booklet, they'll be able to participate in activities during their time at the park, and have fun in a unique way to celebrate Earth Month.
- The booklet is available today in Disneyland Paris and participating Disney Hotels on-site.
Hoppers and Earth Month:
- Hoppers (or Jumpers, wherever you may be), is a great choice for an Earth Month tie-in.
- In Hoppers, we follow Mabel (Curda), a nature student who grew up surrounded by a nearby glade that serves as a sanctuary to hundreds of animals, spending hours there with her grandma. Now, years later, the animals have left the glade and that glade is at risk as Mayor Jerry Generazzo (voiced by Jon Hamm), is ready to build a highway through it.
- That’s when she discovers the Hoppers - scientists who have figured out how to hop their minds into robot animal bodies so they can study animals AS animals. While the scientists use it for research, Mabel tries to hop into an animal body to bring the critters back to the glade to stop Mayor Jerry.
- That’s when she meets King George (Moynihan), noted by his tiny gold crown, who introduces her to pond rules and what it takes to survive in their world.
- While the film is outrageous - some calling it "unhinged" - the message in the movie about protecting even small environments and doing your part remains. It isn't preachy and in your face, but it's there and makes the movie a perfect tie-in with Earth Month festivities.
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