How Disney is (Seemingly) Balancing Price and Magic

In what has become an understandable (if still unpopular) October tradition, Disney’s domestic parks are adjusting their prices. What stands out this year is how modest many of those increases are. At Disneyland, multi-day tickets, parking, and the lowest and highest single-day ticket tiers are unchanged, while other single-day tickets and Lightning Lane Multi Pass are increasing by around 3%. Walt Disney World’s pricing has become harder to follow over the years, but its lowest ticket price, parking fees, and Lightning Lane Multi Pass ceiling are also holding steady. There are some notable exceptions. A one-day Magic Kingdom ticket for Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve is increasing by about 5%, and while most annual pass increases are relatively modest, the top-tier Incredi-Pass is rising by 7.4%.

No one enjoys paying more, and those exceptions certainly matter to the guests buying them. Still, the broader picture raises an interesting question: Why are so many of these adjustments relatively restrained, particularly after Disney reported strong demand at its most recent earnings announcement?

I hate to look a gift horse in the mouth, but after spending some time considering it, I keep returning to a possibility that may sound as though I have inhaled too much of Thomas Mazloum’s pixie dust. Perhaps effective management is giving Disney room to grow its parks business without leaning quite so heavily on price increases.

The parks are subject to the same inflationary pressures affecting everyone else. Keeping some prices flat does not mean Disney’s costs are standing still. It does, however, fit the approach Disney CFO Hugh Johnston described at a recent Goldman Sachs conference. “We're super sensitive to the fact that, particularly in the value times of the year, we keep those ticket prices relatively low so that we can actually encourage those young families to come in,” he explained. “Over time, as they have more financial flexibility to do things, we do things like Lightning Lanes and VIP tours and sort of higher-end restaurants and those types of things.”

That approach recognizes that a family’s relationship with Disney can develop over decades. Making an initial visit attainable can help build a connection that brings those guests back as their circumstances change. Some may eventually choose a VIP tour or a more expensive restaurant, while others may continue looking for the least expensive days to visit. Disney benefits from having options for both, provided the underlying park experience remains worth returning for.

It also fits Disney’s effort to distribute attendance more evenly throughout the year. There is a substantial base cost to opening a theme park each morning, regardless of how many guests walk through the gates. Bringing more people in on slower days allows Disney to spread those costs across a larger audience. Charging more on the busiest days can encourage guests with flexible schedules to visit at another time, helping manage crowds and the operational demands and costs that come with them.

There are limits to that strategy. Families tied to school calendars cannot always move a vacation to a cheaper week, and a higher price does not automatically guarantee a better experience. Nevertheless, a more balanced attendance pattern can benefit both Disney and its guests. The opportunity should grow as the parks expand, adding attractions and capacity that allow the business to serve more people. Ideally, those investments will give Disney more room to increase its overall results without depending so heavily on getting more money from each individual guest.

That is also why I am wary of treating another theme park operator’s performance as a forecast for Disney. When Universal reported less-than-stellar numbers, Wall Street was quick to wonder whether Disney’s results would follow the same path. In my conversations with analysts, I understand their desire to find comparable businesses. Comparisons help make sense of an industry, but they can also obscure the qualities that make a particular company different.

Despite my pleading, I think many still underestimate how often Disney occupies a category of one. Its parks draw on an emotional connection built through generations of films, television, music, and family memories. That connection sustains an entire fan economy beyond Disney itself, one we at Laughing Place are proud to be part of. It is a meaningful business advantage, but it comes with an obligation to keep earning the affection behind it.

Relatively modest price adjustments are encouraging, especially when paired with continued investment in the parks. They suggest that growth and restraint can coexist, even if they do not prove why Disney made these particular decisions. Wall Street’s job is to better understand what makes Disney distinctive. Disney’s job is to protect that distinction by delivering the quality, care, and experiences that made people fall in love with it in the first place.