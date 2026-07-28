Tom Morrow 2.0 Dives into How You Can Become an Imagineer in Latest Video

The new Imagineer That episode answers the most-asked question.

If you're among the many who've wondered how you could become an Imagineer, Tom Morrow 2.0 is here with the answer! Well, a few answers, actually, since there's not one straightforward path...

What's Happening:

In the latest Imagineer That! video from the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel, intrepid host Tom Morrow 2.0 notes that they frequently receive one question above all others - some variation on "How Can I Become an Engineer?"

To begin to answer that question, many current Imagineers first answer how they got started, with the variety of answers including everything from working for runDisney or Walt Disney Feature Animation to being a park greeter at Magic Kingdom.

Suffice to say, it turns out there isn't one set path to get to Imagineering, which Vinny Alo (Sr. Manager, People and Culture, Walt Disney Imagineering) discusses in the video.

As Alo notes, Imagineering isn't only made up of ride designers, but has 150 different disciplines in total.

Alo stresses, whatever your background and specific skill set is, collaboration is very much key to the Imagineering approach.

You can watch the full video above!