Disney's Evening Sweep as IAAPA Reveals Brass Ring Award Finalists

IAAPA has announced the finalists for their 2025 Brass Ring Excellence Awards, with Disney getting represented in various categories.

What’s Happening:

Today, IAAPA - the global association for the attractions industry - announced the finalists for the 2025 Brass Ring Excellence Awards.

The Brass Ring Excellence Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the global attractions industry, recognizing organizations that push boundaries, elevate guest experiences, and demonstrate operational excellence across all facets of the business.

The top three finalists were chosen by each of IAAPA’s awards judging task forces as it relates to their respective award category.

This year’s finalists represent attractions, destinations, and experiences from around the world, showcasing how creativity, collaboration, and commitment to excellence continue to shape the future of the attractions industry. Each finalist exemplifies best-in-class execution within their category and serves as an inspiration to industry peers worldwide.

Official winners will be announced on Feb. 5, 2026, and celebrated at this year’s IAAPA Honors, taking place May 12–14 in Xcaret, Mexico.

Check out the finalists below, with Disney finalists highlighted in bold:



Best Talent Acquisition Program:

FACE Amusement, Downtown Flavortown Talent Acquisition Program

Qiddiya Investment Company, Six Flags & Aquarabia Talent Acquisition Program

Europa-Park Resort, Europa-Park Hotel School Collaboration Program

Best Training Program:

Fort Wayne Zoo, Zooprint Training Program

Ocean Park Corporation, Marvellous Villager Part-Time

The Entertainment and Education Group, Guest U Connect Training

Best Health and Wellness Program:

Gröna Lund, Re:Boot

Beach Park, Taking Care of You

Slidewaters/Lake Chelan Waterpark, Wave Mates

Best Reward, Recognition, and Retention Program:

Parques Reunidos, WOW Service Program

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Boardwalk's Best

The Entertainment and Education Group, Day Maker

Best New Food & Beverage Build:

Universal Horror Unleashed, The Boiler

Meow Wolf Grapevine, Prime Materia

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Anko

Best New F&B Special Event or Festival:

Vancouver Aquarium, Night at the Aquarium

Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, Cherry Jubilee

Kolmården, Bamse’s Magical Dining Adventure

Best New Menu Item - Limited Operation:

Fantasy Island Amusement Park, Taste of the Park

Lagoon Amusement Park, The Peacock Float

Lakeside Surf/Slidewaters Waterpark, Coconut Curl Shrimp Taco

Best New Menu Item - Year-Round Operation:

Hersheypark, All Day Souvenir Cup Vending Machine

Universal Horror Unleashed, Death By Chocolate

Parque Diversiones, Asociación Pro-Hospital Nacional de Niños, Helado Tornado

Most Creative Atmosphere Production:

Universal Studios Japan, Melting Pot

Universal Studios Singapore, Minions Summer Street Party

Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Spring Carnival Party

Most Creative Halloween Production:

Six Flags Parks, Conjuring Beyond Fear

Universal Studios Singapore, Once Upon A Time... To Die

Tokyo Disney Resort, The Villains' Halloween... "Into The Frenzy Parade"

Most Creative Spectacle:

Most Creative Theatrical Production - Limited Operation:

Kolmården, The Enchanted Golden Egg

Dollywood Parks and Resorts, From the Heart: The Life and Music of Dolly Parton

Dollywood Parks and Resorts, Play On: A Celebration of 40 Years of Dollywood

Most Creative Theatrical Production - Year-Round Operation:

Puy Du Fou España, El Misterio de Sorbaces

Disney Cruise Line , Disney Treasure, Disney The Tale of Moana

Puy Du Fou España, A Pluma y Espada

Most Creative Holiday Production:

Europa-Park Resort, Winter Zirkus Revue

Busch Gardens Tampa, Christmas On Ice

Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Winter Holiday: This Time of Year Is

The Showstopper:

Universal Beijing Resort, Universal Cool Summer: Battle of the Bands

Image Engineering, MLB All Star Game: Hank Aaron Tribute Home Run Comet

Georgia Aquarium, Ocean Lights featuring Glow Sync Air

Most Creative Digital Marketing Campaign

Liseberg, The Weather Game

Gröna Lund, Carpe Diem

Morey's Piers, AI Can't Work Morey's

Most Creative Integrated Marketing Campaign

SeaWorld Orlando, Howl-O-Scream 5 Years of Fear

Doha Quest, Discover Your Quest Self

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, What Can’t We Do

Most Creative Outdoor Advertisement

SeaWorld Orlando, Big City Penguins

Morey's Piers, Jaws Will Drop

Universal Beijing Resort, New Brand Campaign OOH: No Boundaries Infinite Universe

Most Creative Social Media Marketing Campaign

Ocean Park Hong Kong, PandaHK: A Social Media Celebration Honoring the Twin Cubs’ 1st Birthday

City of Dreams Resorts Limited, The Once-In-A-Lifetime Aquatic Show

Jungle Island, Baby Capybara Yoga Campaign

Best Collective Visual Merchandise Display

Warner Bros. Movie World, The Wizard of Oz Merchandise Display

Universal Studios Japan, Halloween Horror Nights HamiKuma

Xcaret Park, Main Plaza: Raíces de México

Best Custom Retail Souvenir

Disneyland, Key to Disneyland

Vancouver Aquarium, Rescue Otter Plush

Beach Park, Parque Arvorar, Arvorar Magic T-Shirt

Best Customized Game Prize

Dollywood Parks and Resorts, Cinnamon Bread Plush

Morey's Piers, Bruce - Great White Shark

Europa-Park Resort, Ed & Edda (50th Anniversary Edition)

Best Individual Merchandise Display

Sky Pirates of Mermaid Bay, Kraken Merchandise Display

Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, Clammin'

Vancouver Aquarium, Vancouver Aquarium's Otterly Adorable Display

Best Sustainability Program

Grupo Xcaret, Xustainability: Grupo Xcaret´s Sustainability Model

Disney Consumer Products, Disney Figurine Set Sustainable Packaging Program

Efteling, A Sustainable World of Wonders

Top FEC of the Year

HUPALUPA Istanbul

Spy Ninjas HQ

HALL U NEED

Top LBE of the Year

FG Big Wheel

Deutschlandmuseum

Sixty to Escape Woodfield



To Completely Editorialize:

Disney has a clean sweep in the Most Creative Spectacle category, promising that the company will take home that award.

However, of the three nominees - World of Color Happiness, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, and Disney Tales of Magic - for me, the winner is quite obvious.

That title SHOULD go to Disney Tales of Magic, which takes over the night sky above Disneyland Paris with projections down Main Street USA, fireworks from Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant, and most stunning of all - Drones.

The soundtrack is fantastic, the projections are absolutely vivid, and the drones add an impressive level of theatricality that is not seen anywhere in the Disney Parks in the states.

While a new World of Color would have had my attention almost any other year, World of Color Happiness (which I’ve already shared my thoughts on) does not live up to the bar that was set by other iterations of the Disney California Adventure spectacular.

As for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, the same can be said. While it is great to have a nighttime parade at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World once again, the spectacle - as pretty as it is to look at - feels small and simple in comparison to other nighttime parades at the Disney Parks around the globe.

Check out our video of what I think SHOULD take home the award in our video below.



