Experience the “Ironheart” Soundtrack: “Vol. 1” is Now Streaming
Dara Taylor’s score is available as the show’s first three episodes debut on Disney+.
With Ironheart debuting on Disney+ tonight, Vol. 1 of the new MCU show’s soundtrack is now available.
What’s Happening:
- Ironheart – Vol. 1 (Episodes 1 - 3) Original Soundtrack is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms.
- The soundtrack features the original score for the series by Dara Taylor (The Boys: Diabolical, Straw, Strays) and is being released in the same pattern as the show itself - with Vol. 1 collecting music from the first three episodes, as those same three episodes make their streaming debut together.
- Then, on July 1, Ironheart– Vol. 2 (Episode 4 - 6) Original Soundtrack will be released, as the second half of the series (Episodes 4 - 6) hits Disney+ the same day.
- The press release for the soundtrack describes Taylor as “blending distorted synths, trap percussion, and orchestral layers to reflect Riri Williams’ journey through grief, identity, and legacy," noting the music was Inspired in part by a voicemail from Taylor’s late father - a personal touch that has resonance within the show itself, where Riri mourns her stepfather’s death.
What They’re Saying:
- Dara Taylor: “Riri Williams is a force of nature whose mind never stops, for better or worse. The score pairs her insatiable thirst for excellence and meaning with curious synths, epic orchestra, and bucket drums as raw as her building materials. On the contrary, the music for the villains is calculated and methodical with processed violins, gothic melodies, and otherworldly vocal textures. Composing the score for Ironheart and working with the Marvel team has been one of the great joys of my career, and the freedom to dip my hands in various genre pots was a dream come true."
Dara Goes to Vista Del Mar:
- Looking at Taylor’s credits as a composer, one that stands out for me is her work co-scoring (alongside Christopher Lennertz) Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. One of the many movies intended for a 2020 theatrical release that ended up coming out as VOD instead thanks to the pandemic, Barb and Star is a really good but rather underseen buddy comedy about two middle-aged women (played by Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids co-writer, Annie Mumolo, who also wrote this film together) going on a vacation to Vista Del Mar, Florida, where hijinks ensue. There are a ton of funny sequences in the movie, which is well worth seeking out. And it features a surprisingly hysterical and goofy performance by Jamie Dornan, who eagerly embraces making sure we know he’s not just the 50 Shades of Grey dude.
