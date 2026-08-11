Jock Lindsey’s Halloween-Themed Hangar Bar Returns to Disney Springs With New Menu Items
Hangar Bar is celebrating Halloween with new food, drinks, and vintage-inspired décor from now through November 9.
Halloween has officially descended upon Disney Springs! Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is once again getting into the spooky spirit, bringing back its popular Halloween transformation with ghostly décor, nostalgic 1940s-inspired touches, and a brand-new menu of eerie eats and sinister sips.
What’s Happening:
- Guests can experience the Halloween fun at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar now through November 9, with several new food and beverage offerings joining returning favorites. The seasonal menu is filled with playful presentations and unexpected flavors, making the Indiana Jones-inspired bar a destination worth adding to any Disney Springs Halloween plans.
- Guests can dig into new dishes including Candelabra Eggs, featuring deviled eggs topped with crispy fried chicken, sweet-and-tart pepper sauce, and aji amarillo custard.
- The Dark Forest Dip combines roasted mixed mushrooms, baby rainbow carrots, hummus, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pita, while the Bone Kebabs pair pork and beef bone kebabs with prosciutto, creamy tomato sauce, and crispy kataifi straws.
- For something heartier, the Midnight Mayhem Popcorn Chicken combines crispy fried chicken with candied bacon, spiced walnuts, popcorn, and hot honey sauce.
- The Skull of the Dead Dip features barbacoa beef, cheddar sauce, spicy fried onion straws, and plantain chips, offering another shareable option for guests looking to sample some of the season's spooky creations.
- The menu also includes the Alien Invader Sliders, which feature crispy Nashville hot fried chicken, sliced provolone, dill pickle slices, a cheddar-chive biscuit, and queen olives.
- Drinks are getting their own Halloween makeover as well, with several new cocktails and specialty beverages available throughout the season.
- The Fright of the Espresso returns with multiple variations built around cold brew and seasonal flavors. Guests can choose from cold brew with pumpkin spice liqueur and pumpkin spice garnish; a richer combination of cold brew, Kahlúa liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and salted caramel syrup topped with caramel popcorn; or a version featuring cold brew, Kahlúa liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and toasted marshmallow syrup topped with candy corn marshmallows.
- The new Skull and Sour combines Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bols Peach Schnapps Liqueur, lemon juice, and pumpkin spice syrup, finished with green apple juice-filled pearls and gummy strands.
- The Temple of Doom Margarita brings a spooky spin to the classic margarita with Patrón Silver Tequila, Bols Blackberry Brandy, blackberry purée, habanero-lime syrup, and lime juice. It's finished with a black sugar rim, blackberries, and cherries.
- The new Midnight Relic combines Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ube syrup, cream of coconut, lemon juice, and edible glitter, creating a colorful seasonal cocktail with a little extra Halloween flair.
- Guests looking for a nontraditional, colorful option can try the Viper’s Nest, made with DOLE Pineapple Juice, white cranberry juice, green apple syrup, blue curaçao syrup, Sprite, and butterfly pea extract. The drink is topped with green apple juice-filled pearls and gummy candy.
- While the food and drinks provide plenty of reasons to visit, the Halloween atmosphere is just as much a part of the experience.
- Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar transforms for the season with decorations pulled straight from a nostalgic Halloween celebration. Pumpkin scarecrows greet guests at the entrance, including one particular scarecrow who appears to be flying an airplane in a spooky nod to Jock himself.
- Inside, the atmosphere remains more charming than frightening, combining the warm glow of vintage lanterns with playful Halloween touches. The result feels less like a haunted house and more like stepping into a cozy Halloween party from decades past.
- Guests dining in the diving bell may discover that they have some unexpected company overhead, as a collection of Jack-O’-lanterns has taken up residence above the space.
- In another corner of the bar, vintage Beistle-style black cat decorations keep watch over the room. Their retro designs add another layer of nostalgia to the Halloween transformation while fitting seamlessly into Jock's collection of memorabilia.
- Festive tinsel garland, a decoration popularized in the 1940s, winds its way around Jock's collection of treasures, including a banner celebrating his victory in the National Air Races.
- All of these details help make Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar feel like more than just a place to grab a seasonal drink. The Halloween décor becomes another part of the ongoing story surrounding Jock and his adventures as an adventurous pilot.
- For those unfamiliar with the character, Jock Lindsey is Indiana Jones’ barnstorming pilot, who arrived in the area that is now Disney Springs in 1938 while following a mythology-based tip in Central Florida.
- Jock was drawn to the area's natural springs and ultimately purchased waterfront property, where he established his home base. His airplane hangar eventually became Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar, which is now filled with artifacts and references connected to Indiana Jones and Disney's broader Society of Explorers and Adventurers, or S.E.A., mythology.
- Guests visiting Disney Springs this Halloween can keep the festivities going throughout the evening, from shopping and entertainment to seasonal food and drinks. Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar offers one particularly immersive stop, combining its ongoing Indiana Jones-inspired storytelling with Halloween atmosphere and a menu packed with new treats.
- With Halloween celebrations taking place at Disney Springs through the season, there are plenty of opportunities to explore. But for fans looking for a spooky drink, a shareable bite, and plenty of hidden details to discover, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is once again ready for takeoff.
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- Holiday Ever After: Hallmark Reveals New Products Featured In Upcoming Walt Disney World Christmas Movie
- Hallmark Holiday Pop-Up Store Coming to Disney Springs
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