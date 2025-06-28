Kiff and Barry Save Table Town's Most Cherished Holiday in Latest Episode of Kiff on Disney Channel

It’s the second time we’ve seen Table Town’s favorite holiday on Kiff, Halfway There Day, and just like any annual holiday tradition - we now have a full holiday special.

Kiff and Barry Save Halfway There Day

Hey, remember Halfway There Day from earlier in the series? The magical holiday that allows Table Town residents to go easy on themselves and give up their New Year’s Resolutions. This has been around for far longer than we’ve known in the series it seems, as Kiff and Barry are partaking in annual traditional viewings of Halfway There holiday specials. Which, all might seem a little familiar to viewers who are well versed in other holiday fare - Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life, any stop-motion animated series. Speaking of, it seems that this is where Nic Smal, co-creator of the series, who previously promised us some stop-motion animation for the second season, created the short bit and it pays off brilliantly.

But as we get through a brief montage of Halfway There Day specials, it seems that Barry is not feeling the holiday spirit this year. Trying to come up with a way to coax the spirit back into him, Kiff and Barry decide to head to the local mall and meet up with the “real" Centaur Claus. While there, they encounter Helen, who is quite flustered as her ex-boyfriend - the REAL Centaur Claus (yes, this confuses the kids) is not responding to her text messages and hasn’t in quite some time. He usually does.

Barry and Kiff step aside and determine that Helen can use her magic to send them to the Equator (where Centaur Claus resides) to figure out why he is ghosting Helen, AND get Barry back into the holiday spirit. With surprisingly little reluctance from Helen this time around, she takes the Iced Javaccino of a nearby consumer and uses it to transport Kiff and Barry through a magical wormhole to the Equator. Despite the vague nature of getting to the Equator (a non-specific location that just designates the circumference of the earth), the duo land right near where they need to be outside of Centaur Claus’s Magical workshop.

Centaur Claus shows up at the door asking if they have it. And he doesn’t mean the Halfway There spirit, he means something else. But first, Kiff and Barry want to know why he’s been ghosting Helen. He invites them and explains that he’s been quite busy for a few weeks as he has way bigger problems and hasn’t checked his phone. Why? Because his Magical Trash can has gone missing, and now he can’t fly around the world and collect people’s unfulfilled New Year’s Resolutions. This is clearly the work of Baby New Year - a magical baby who has been around since the dawn of time and hates Halfway There day as the disposal of New Year’s resolutions is an affront to his entire existence and even worse - Centaur Claus can’t even try and fight him. You know, since he’s a baby.

Kiff and Barry think that since they’re pretty much in a Halfway There Special right now, they’re going to try and get the trash can back from Baby New Year, but to do that, Centaur Claus needs to send them with his own magical Javaccinos back into the magical wormhole and to the Prime Meridian, where Baby New Year is supposed to live.

In the wormhole, Kiff gets a call from Helen asking for an update. She fills her in (and might embellish how eager he is to talk to Helen again, but Barry says that it’s a bigger deal since without the trash can, Halfway There day might be ruined. Kiff is wary, and tells Helen that she probably shouldn’t tell anybody else that so as not to cause a panic. Unfortunately, this call was on speakerphone in the middle of a coffee shop, and the town has already been sent into a panic.

A good spot for a commercial break no? Especially considering this special episode takes up the whole time slot and is not split into an 11-minute story as we usually see in the series.

Kiff and Barry make it to the Prime Meridian and into Baby New Year’s crib, where they are treated to a lot of warm milk while they wait for him to show up. When he finally does, the kids explain that they are there to retrieve the trash can. But the plead to get it back goes unheeded while Baby New Year breaks into his own song - explaining that people should stop throwing their New Year’s Resolutions into the trash and start taking his holiday more seriously.

But bigger news out of Table Town, the residents are trying to focus on the real meaning of the holiday - to go easy on yourself and relax - instead of focusing on the resolutions. Well, now the weather is starting to change too. Without Centaur Claus zipping around the planet on his trash can, unrelaxing winds and storms are going undeterred and are moving into Table Town.

Perhaps we need another commercial break to take this all in.

Back with Baby New Year, the kids are spending some time getting to know Baby New Year, and trying to negotiate a way to get the trash can and have people take him seriously. His patience seems to be wearing thin, but that just means it's past his nap time. So, using that excuse, Kiff and Barry decide to help put Baby New Year down for a nap and will use that time while he’s asleep to steal the trash can (that Baby New Year stole in the first place) and bring it back to Centaur Claus. And they have to be stealthily quiet while doing so as not to wake the baby.

What follows is in reality probably like a minute but what feels like ten minutes of trash can noises, as they try and get away with the trash can. Unfortunately they don’t make it, and Baby New Year wakes up catching them and using some baby boxing gloves, exacts vengeance on the kids. All while we see the realization that Table Town residents won’t have a Halfway There Day this year, and will have to see out their resolutions. As the kids give up, they realize that this adventure has realized some of their own resolutions that they decide to check off their list. Baby New Year is pleased to see this, taking a look at their lists and realizing that not everybody takes advantage of the Halfway There Day holiday. Moved by this, and with not much time, Baby New Year (after stretching his hammies) kicks the kids back to the Equator where they are picked up by Centaur Claus and whisked away to save the holiday.

The trip flies around the globe, scooping up lists upon lists of unfulfilled resolutions, and takes off into the night sky above Helen. Don’t worry, he sends her a quick text.

Kiff and Barry have saved the holiday, as the episode’s title has promised.

You can catch this episode now on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW website. It will also debut on Disney+ on July 23rd, along with other season two episodes, joining the rest of the episodes from season one.

In a rare treat, this episode is also streaming in full on the Disney Channel Animation YouTube page, which you can find below.