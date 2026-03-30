Mears Transportation Adds Fuel Surcharge to Services, Including Popular Mears Connect to Walt Disney World Hotels

Some folks saw this coming.

While this thought might have been on the minds of some travelers in this day and age, Mears Transportation - a popular company providing transit to and from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World and other Central Florida destinations - has officially implimented a fuel surcharge to their services.

What's Happening:

Mears Transportation is a popular offering for many guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort and other destinations throughout Central Florida, providing transfers to various hotels in the region from the Orlando International Airport (MCO).

As things change on the world landscape, gas prices continue to rise nationwide and as such, Mears is notifying those visiting their website that there will now be a 3% fuel surcharge added to all reservations until further notice.

This change applies all to car service, airport, and cruise transportation, including those aboard Mears motorcoaches.

While Mears does operate nationwide, we know our readers are likely focused on their Orlando-based transportation services, which include Car and Limo services through the Mears Luxe private car service group, as well as Charter Bus service from both MCO and Orlando Sanford (SFB) International Airport to hotels, resorts, restaurants, sporting events, shopping plazas, Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Orlando, and other central Florida destinations.

It appears that the surcharge will apply to all of these transportation options, including the popular Orlando Airport shuttle to various Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and properties through the Mears Connect service.

Mears Connect is the preferred transportation service provider of the Orlando International Airport, connecting guests to Walt Disney World Resorts, Disney Springs Hotels, and other resorts in the Disney area. The fuel surcharge will be added to this service as well, according to the official Mears website.