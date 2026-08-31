Eligible DVC Members Can See Mickey and Minnie's New Outfits in Special Experience at EPCOT
The pair sports another new set of outfits in the location this year.
An exclusive new character meet and greet opportunity is now available for eligible DVC Members at EPCOT at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- As part of the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Membership Magic Beyond option, members can exclusively access a special new character experience on their next visit to EPCOT.
- Now available in the upper levels of the Imagination pavilion, Eligible members will have the chance to meet and greet with Mickey and Minnie Mouse in new outfits inspired by the spirit of National Parks in the Members Only ImaginAtrium lounge area on the second floor.
- From 5:30 - 8:30 PM, enrolled and eligible members can bring up to four guests or the number of guests on their resort stay reservation (whichever is greater). The experience is available 7 days a week, but capacity restrictions do apply.
- This is the latest outfit that the iconic duo have sported in this exclusive location this year, after following outfits inspired by "Cottagecore" styles, and others inspired by garb for a cruise deck.
Eligibility:
- As part of the Membership Magic Beyond option, eligible members (who have purchased the 2026 benefits package for $99) can get access to a number of exclusive opportunities, like the meet and greet above.
- Eligible members can also get priority access to this lounge - and others, like McKim's Mile House at Magic Kingdom, or Star View Station at Disneyland - by using their Membership Magic Beyond benefit when lounge access goes on a waitlist.
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