Mouse Madness 11: Elite 8 - Figment vs. Chandu

We have reached the Elite 8 of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. The competition has been fierce and we have seen some close matchups and some shocking upsets. Now, with just seven matchups left to go, we are getting close to learning who is the cutest Disney character ever!

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. Another top seed has been dethroned as Dug defeated Boo. The talking dog took nearly 61% of the vote to pretty handily defeat the Pixar favorite and claim the next spot in the Final 4, where he will await the winner of the Live Action region.

It’s time to find out who wins the Parks region as Figment faces off against Chandu. The EPCOT icon and top seed in the region got past Albert fairly easily in the first round. Chandu seems likely to be a much more difficult competitor though as the adorable little tiger from Tokyo defeated Chuuby to get to this round. Now, we’ll find out who the cutest Disney Parks character is and who will be moving on to face Dumbo for a spot in the finals.

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

Mouse Madness continues today with another Elite 8 matchup!

In the finals of the Parks region, Figment faces off with Chandu!

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!