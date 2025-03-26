Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Chandu vs. Chuuby

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. In another one-sided contest, Dug defeated Baby Dory to take a spot in the Elite 8. The lovable talking dog now moves on to face Boo, the top seed in the Pixar region. It will be interesting to see how the vote goes in that one.

We round out the parks region with our next matchup - a meeting between Chandu and Chuuby. Tokyo’s adorable little Tiger from Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage has amassed a cult following over the years. Meanwhile, Chubby is a relatively new addition to the Disney Parks, appearing in Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Both animals have their respective fanbases and are undoubtedly cute. But which is cuter?

Vote in the poll below for which character you think should move on to the next round.

The opening round of Mouse Madness continues with the second matchup in the Disney Parks region!

Tokyo star Chandu takes on relative newcomer Chuuby!

Which character do you think is cuter? — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 26, 2025

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the cutest Disney character!