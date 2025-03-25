Mouse Madness 11: Opening Round - Dug vs. Baby Dory

Welcome to the opening round of our 11th annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, we are attempting to crown the cutest Disney character. We have created a bracket of 16 of the most adorable Disney characters in four different regions and now, one by one, we will narrow them down until we determine who is the cutest.

Before we get into our next matchup, let’s take a look at the last result. Baymax put forth a very strong showing, taking more than 66% of the vote to defeat Baby Moana. The healthcare companion now moves on to face Dumbo for a spot in the Final 4!

Our next matchup finishes the opening round of the Pixar region, where Dug takes on Baby Dory. Dug speaks for himself. Literally, he’s a talking dog. Not much needs to be said about his chances in this tournament because, again, he’s a talking dog. However, Baby Dory is something of - for lack of a better word - underdog in this tournament. Limited screentime in a less-than-memorable movie make that the case. But, as you can see in the image above, Baby Dory does lead all characters in eye-to-head ratio, which could be an adorable little factor.

Mouse Madness continues today with a first round matchup in the Pixar region!

Dug takes on Baby Dory for a spot in the Elite 8.

