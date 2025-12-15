Video / Photos: Artist Mr. Brainwash Unveils Mickey Mouse-Focused Disney-Themed Art Exhibit at Beverly Hills Museum

Yesterday morning, Laughing Place was invited down to the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum in Beverly Hills, California, for the unveiling of the new "Dreams Come True" collaboration between Disney and the French-born artist Mr. Brainwash, whose real name is Thierry Guetta.

In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch as Mr. Brainwash himself introduces "Dreams Come True" and gives us a tour of the exhibition, expressing his love for all things Disney.

Watch Mr. Brainwash unveils "Dreams Come True" Disney-themed art exhibit at his Beverly Hills museum:

Outside the entrance to the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, an oversized and animated Mickey Mouse cutout is visible through the windows.

Mr. Brainwash and Disney fans were lined up around the corner to get a first look at "Dreams Come True" for its public opening yesterday afternoon.

Showing us around the rooftop exhibit, Mr. Brainwash said, "I believe in dreams [coming] true in life. I always work really hard with everything positive in my life-- trying to see life in the positive way. Everything that is negative, I turn it and make it positive."

"Today I am very honored to have Disney in my life. It brings the kid out of me and it keeps me [being] a kid forever, so it's wonderful. It's incredible. It was a dream of mine, and I worked hard, and like I said, 'Dreams Come True.'"

"This is one of my dreams-- to work with Disney-- and today I'm doing it. It's only the beginning of it. I hope I'm gonna do a lot of things. Whatever you see here, four days ago [there] was nothing here. Everything happened really quick. I will never stop creating. It's part of my life."

"I'm the first artist in the world to open his own museum. Somebody told me, 'you're gonna get a museum, but after you die.' So he [made] me think, and I said, 'I'm gonna do it [while] I'm alive.'"

Prior to the unveiling of the "Dreams Come True" exhibit, we had the opportunity to take a quick tour of the rest of the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum, which-- true to the artist's usual style-- is an appealing mashup of popular culture with the classical arts. I was truly wowed by what we saw, but I was also distressed to learn that the museum will be closing less than a month from now to make way for a new tenant. I wish I had known about it sooner, but we will definitely make a point to visit it one more time before the year ends.

Yes, that's an X-wing starfighter from Star Wars poking through the upper-level wall. You can even view the rear of the ship by visiting the third floor, where the Disney exhibit is located.



Mr. Brainwash is truly a unique voice in the art world, and it was great to hang out with him a bit and to see him have his "Dreams Come True" by collaborating with Disney.

"Dreams Come True" runs from now through January 4th at the Mr. Brainwash Art Museum in Beverly Hills. For additional details, be sure to visit the museum's official website.