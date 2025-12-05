Mr Brainwash Reimagines Mickey & Friends in Vibrant New Disney Art Collection

The celebrated contemporary artist brings color, optimism, and street-art energy to Mickey, Minnie, and the gang.

When a global art legend collides with Disney’s most beloved characters, the result is pure creative magic. This month, Disney and Mr Brainwash are rewriting the rules of pop art, and Mickey Mouse has never looked more electric.









What’s Happening:

Disney is teaming up with world-renowned contemporary artist Mr Brainwash to introduce Dreams Come True to create a bold, visionary collection that reimagines Mickey & Friends through the artist’s unmistakable lens.

Presented by Clarendon Fine Art, this new body of work infuses classic Disney storytelling with Mr Brainwash’s signature energy, monumental color, and vibrant optimism, creating a collection that feels both timeless and entirely new.

For decades, Mickey Mouse and his friends have remained cultural touchstones, including symbols of joy, nostalgia, and limitless imagination. With Dreams Come True, Disney invites Mr Brainwash to reinterpret these beloved characters through a contemporary, art-forward lens.





“Mr Brainwash has an unrivalled ability to capture modern culture through his artwork,” says Paul Gitter, EVP of Global Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products. “His interpretation of Mickey Mouse comes to life through a high-concept visual language that reflects the aesthetic of Disney storytelling.”

Forty original pieces spanning sculptures, canvases, and 14 limited-edition silkscreen prints, each blending Mr Brainwash’s explosive visual style with classic Disney imagery. Every piece feels like a conversation between eras: the nostalgia of familiar faces meets the boldness of modern pop art.

“This collection is more than art; it’s history in the making,” Mr Brainwash shares. “To blend the timeless wonder of Disney with my artistic universe is a dream realized. Together, we are creating something unforgettable in a space that will never exist in the same way again.”

The worldwide reveal of the Dreams Come True collection begins in London, where Clarendon Fine Art’s flagship Mayfair gallery hosts an invite-only premiere event. From there, the celebration expands across the city with a playful, interactive twist, the Dreams Come True Trail, a London-wide social media scavenger hunt filled with clues from Mr Brainwash himself. Fans who follow the trail will have the chance to win exclusive prizes and join in the excitement.

After the private reveal, the exhibition opens to the public on December 2 at the Battersea Power Station Gallery, followed by client-only viewings in the days after.

Across the Atlantic, the collection makes its North American debut at the Mr Brainwash Art Museum in Beverly Hills, a Los Angeles landmark known for its immersive, ever-changing installations. The Dreams Come True collection will appear there starting December 14, marking its first U.S. showing.

Beginning December 2, the Disney | Mr Brainwash Dreams Come True collection will be available at all 90+ Clarendon Fine Art Gallery locations and online globally.

Whether you’re a Disney fan, an art lover, or both, this collaboration is a rare chance to see beloved characters through the eyes of one of contemporary art’s most vibrant creators in a celebration of imagination, iconography, and the belief that dreams really do come true.





