Where's Mr. Morrow: Fun Post Contains More Interactivity Than a Simple "Eye Spy" Game
Call the number. Do it.
Channeling a 90s favorite (in a way, like Tomorrowland itself), a new post on the official Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Instagram invites fans to find a favorite character hidden amongst the crowd in Tomorrowland.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are finding a fun moment in their feed as the official page for passholders celebrates a popular little tribute found at Magic Kingdom.
- For decades, fans aboard the PeopleMover in Tomorrowland have heard a tribute to Mr. Morrow - from the original attraction Rocket to the Moon (later Flight to the Moon). In the attraction we hear “Paging Mr. Morrow, Mr. Tom Morrow…" and another request to contact Mr. Johnson in the control room, a tribute to Mission to Mars, which itself replaced the original Moon-based flight attractions.
- Now, thanks to a fun post on the official Walt Disney World Annual Passholders page, fans can literally try and find Mr. Morrow (through a series of illustrations a la Where’s Waldo) through the Tomorrowland crowd. Keep an eye out for another Tomorrowland favorite as well.
- But the bigger fun of the post that is sure to be a hit amongst fans, is a fully functional phone number that you can call to hear Mr. Morrow himself’s outgoing voicemail message. Spoiler: it’s a lot like the PeopleMover narration, but still a whole lot of fun, and full of classic Tomorrowland references.
Free Marketing:
- Disney Fans who pay attention to YouTube personalities may immediately recognize the correlation between this character and a popular Disney YouTuber, and it appears that many fans think that this might be some kind of collab.
- As of press time, a significant portion of the comments seem to imply that, with many suggesting that they “love his videos!" or “saw him at the park recently!" Some even were looking for a caricature of that person in the drawing, not the professor shown prominently in the first of the images.
- It almost makes you wonder if Disney has shared this image set not only as a fun tribute, but to lay the groundwork that this is their character. We’ll see…in the future! You know, because Tomorrowland. Sigh.
- If you’d like to experience Tomorrowland for yourself and all the fun of Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with your very own flight to the moon…and by that we mean Walt Disney World.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com