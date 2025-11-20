European Christmas Market River Cruises Added by NatGeo-Lindblad for 2027

The newly announced 2027–2028 river collection includes new winter sailings, offering guests a festive exploration of the Danube during the holiday season.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions has announced an expanded 2027–2028 season for its growing collection of river cruise itineraries, introducing new destinations for its European river program with celebratory holiday voyages along the Danube River.

What’s Happening:

The 2027–2028 season includes river itineraries spanning the Amazon, India, Scotland, and Europe. The expansion aims to continue the brand's tradition of in-depth, expert-led expeditions across the world’s most fascinating waterways.

In Europe, the ship Connect will continue to operate its popular spring and summer itineraries.

The European program will be extended into the winter for the first time with the introduction of the sister ship, Evolve, joining the fleet in 2027.

Connect and Evolve will introduce three new Christmas and holiday voyages exploring Europe’s famed Christmas markets.

Christmas and New Year's on the Danube: Aboard the Evolve, guests will journey through a Europe adorned for the season, traveling from Budapest's grand boulevards to Vienna's glowing palaces and the storybook villages lining the river. This itinerary includes exclusive access to historic landmarks and intimate cultural performances that capture the magic of the holidays. On board, seasonal dining, live music, and gala celebrations combine for an unforgettable holiday voyage through the heart of Europe.

Christmas Markets and Enchanting Traditions The second featured winter itinerary focuses on the magic of the Christmas markets and centuries-old holiday traditions of the region. Sailing aboard the elegant Evolve, guests will discover the heart of Europe at its most enchanting, when town squares glow with the light of Christmas markets. The journey spans major destinations including Budapest, Bratislava's intimate lanes, and Vienna's imperial courtyards, allowing guests to explore the region's unique expressions of the season. Ashore, guests can wander among artisans and carolers, savor local delicacies, and explore historical abbeys and castles. Aboard Evolve, festive dining and music will perfectly complement the magic ashore..

We previously covered other National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions for 2027-2028.

Guest Favorites Return:

Several of the expedition cruise line’s most sought-after river journeys will return for the 2027-2028 season, including: Delfin II and Delfin III in the Peruvian Amazon. Charaidew II on India’s Brahmaputra River. Lord of the Glens on Scotland’s Caledonian Canal.

Each voyage will continue to be led by veteran Expedition Leaders and Field Staff, joined by National Geographic Experts who bring regional knowledge to life in meaningful ways.

Go Beyond the Rivers: The Expertise of a National Geographic-Lindblad Expedition

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is renowned for elevating the travel experience beyond sightseeing through its deep commitment to education, conservation, and authentic exploration.

The core of any Lindblad-National Geographic journey is the expert-led team. This staff often includes a combination of seasoned expedition leaders, licensed naturalists, undersea specialists, National Geographic photographers, and regional experts like historians or archaeologists.

This collaborative team ensures that every destination—from the dense, seasonally flooded forests of the Amazon to the historic locks of the Caledonian Canal—is explored with a depth of knowledge that traditional cruising cannot match.

The presence of National Geographic Experts, in particular, links the passenger experience directly to the organization’s mission, providing enriching talks, informal discussions, and on-site interpretation that transform a vacation into a true learning expedition.

The inclusion of new ships like Evolve and Connect into this model promises the same high standard of immersion and insight for the burgeoning European river cruise market.