Navigating the Disney Adventure's Pros and Cons

I was very curious to sail aboard the Disney Adventure. I understood going in that this was not a ship Disney designed from the keel up. Unlike the Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, or Disney Destiny, the Adventure began life as something entirely different before Disney transformed it into its newest cruise ship. I also knew that Disney intended the vessel to primarily serve the Asian market, meaning the experience would likely differ from what longtime Disney Cruise Line fans have come to expect.

Still, as someone who wants to experience everything Disney has to offer, I was eager to see it for myself. At the same time, I could not completely ignore some concerns. Construction delays and the cancellation of the Pirates show raised questions about whether this ambitious project would ultimately feel like a true Disney Cruise Line experience or a compromise that never quite found its footing.

I had dreaded embarkation. Even on Disney's smaller ships, the embarkation process can occasionally feel hectic, and I worried that scaling it up for a vessel carrying thousands more guests would create an even greater challenge. Instead, Disney delivered one of the smoothest embarkation experiences I have ever encountered. As soon as we stepped out of our taxi, a porter scanned our QR code and printed luggage tags on the spot. Given Disney's ongoing struggles with my luggage tag distribution in the United States, I was delighted to discover that particular frustration had not followed me to Singapore.

From there, the entire process moved effortlessly. Check-in was efficient, security was painless, and boarding flowed smoothly. Before I knew it, I was walking through the gangway and stepping aboard the Disney Adventure. Unfortunately, that is where some of my concerns began to emerge.

The escalators immediately reminded me that this was a very different type of Disney ship. More surprising, however, were the elevator lobbies. They are among the least Disney-feeling spaces I have encountered in recent memory. The issue is not a lack of characters. Rather, they lack the thoughtful design touches that typically elevate Disney environments. Stainless steel handrails, generic lighting fixtures, and uninspired finishes make these areas feel more like a conventional cruise ship or an aging hotel than a Disney destination.

The elevators themselves do not help matters. Their programming often resulted in lengthy waits and occasionally baffling routing decisions. While that may seem like a minor complaint, elevators are something guests interact with dozens of times per day. When they are both unattractive and inefficient, it becomes difficult not to notice.

I was also somewhat disappointed by the ship's artwork. One of the highlights of the Disney Destiny was seeing how Disney Cruise Line continues to evolve its onboard art program, creating pieces that feel custom-designed for the spaces they inhabit. By comparison, much of the artwork aboard the Disney Adventure feels surprisingly generic. There are certainly standout pieces throughout the ship, but too often it feels as though Disney visited the ship’s art-on-demand gallery, selected a few Disney-themed prints, and framed them. The result is perfectly acceptable, but it lacks the sense of discovery and storytelling found aboard Disney's purpose-built vessels.

The ship's layout also requires some patience. Several decks do not provide a continuous passage, forcing guests to learn alternate routes. I am also convinced that some of the wayfinding signs are simply incorrect. Fortunately, there are interactive maps throughout that became invaluable once I discovered them. The challenge was realizing that the feature existed in the first place. After a few days onboard, navigation became easier, but the learning curve is noticeably steeper than on other Disney ships.

Character experiences aboard the Disney Adventure also differ from what many Disney Cruise Line veterans may expect. While occasional spontaneous character appearances occur throughout the ship in the evenings, most dedicated character encounters require reservations. These reservations are released each day at roughly 4 p.m., creating an experience that will feel very familiar to anyone who has spent time refreshing their phone while chasing a virtual queue at a Disney park.

The process can occasionally be frustrating, but the character experiences themselves are worth the effort. We met Minnie, Baymax, Goofy, and Duffy, and every interaction was exceptional. While I have met many of these friends numerous times before, they seemed particularly playful and engaged aboard the Adventure. The character attendants were equally enthusiastic and helped create memorable interactions for every family.

Disney does limit each stateroom to a single pose during character encounters. After spending significant time at Disney parks throughout Asia, I completely understand why those limitations exist. During a recent stop at Hong Kong Disneyland, I watched one guest take more than a dozen photos with Carl Fredricksen while a lengthy line waited behind them. At some point, expectations need to be established so everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the experience.

Dining aboard the Disney Adventure proved to be a tale of both highs and lows. The premium dining experiences were exceptional. Palo Trattoria, inspired by Pixar's Luca, is my favorite version of Palo to date. The restaurant feels bright, fresh, and distinctly Mediterranean while still delivering the elevated cuisine and attentive service that guests expect. It manages to feel both familiar and entirely new, which is no small accomplishment.

Equally impressive was our teppanyaki experience at Mike and Sulley's Flavors of Asia. While it lacks some of the theatrical showmanship found at Teppan Edo in EPCOT, it more than compensates with elevated food quality, thoughtful presentation, and excellent service. Every course felt carefully prepared and beautifully executed.

The rotational dining restaurants were more uneven. The food itself was generally good, but service occasionally struggled to reach the standards Disney Cruise Line has established over nearly three decades. To be fair, some of this may have been influenced by particularly demanding guests seated nearby. Nevertheless, rotational dining works because guests build relationships with their servers throughout the voyage. When that connection is missing, part of the magic disappears.

Fortunately, Hollywood Spotlight Club helps compensate for some of those shortcomings. The restaurant's dinner show is absolutely not to be missed. It feels like a modern interpretation of the classic dinner theater experiences that were once a staple of vacation destinations. While I never had the opportunity to experience the legendary Top of the World show at Disney's Contemporary Resort, I imagine this is what a contemporary version might feel like. The performers are outstanding, the production is energetic, and the entire experience brings a sense of occasion to dinner.

Several lounges also deserve special recognition. Spellbound, located within Town Square, delivers exactly the atmosphere Disney promised. Meanwhile, Taverna Portorosso quickly became one of my favorite locations onboard. In what felt like a welcome throwback to the ESPN Skybox, it was refreshing to find a dedicated sports bar on a Disney ship. Since our voyage coincided with the FIFA World Cup, the venue became a gathering place for passionate fans and created a sense of community that is sometimes difficult to find aboard large cruise ships.

As enjoyable as the dining experiences were, entertainment is where the Disney Adventure truly shines. While guests familiar with the Wish-class ships will recognize modified versions of Seas the Adventure and Let's Set Sail, the ship's original productions elevate the entire experience and establish a unique identity for Disney's newest vessel.

The crown jewel is Remember, the new signature production at the Walt Disney Theatre. I can confidently say that I will never forget it. This revue-style production may be the strongest original stage show Disney Cruise Line has created since the line's early years. The framing story featuring WALL-E and EVE is funny, heartfelt, and genuinely moving. The puppetry performances were unbelievable. Multiple moments prompted audible reactions from the audience, something that rarely happens in a theater setting. The show weaves together classics from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs through the modern era in a way that feels organic and emotionally satisfying. There are several surprises that deserve to remain surprises, so I will simply encourage future guests to experience it with as little prior knowledge as possible.

Duffy and The Friend Ship has also seemingly relocated from the Garden Theatre to the Walt Disney Theatre. For Duffy fans, it is exactly what they have been hoping for and provides a rare opportunity to experience a Duffy stage show in English. The Baymax Super Exercise Expo and Moana: Call of the Sea are also enjoyable additions that help diversify the ship's entertainment offerings throughout the day.

The biggest surprise for me, however, was Avengers Assemble! at the Garden Theatre. This production could have easily been little more than an excuse to place Marvel characters on a stage and call it a day. Instead, it delivers an impressive combination of action, comedy, special effects, and genuine spectacle. The audience response was tremendous, and it quickly became clear why guests were lining up so early for each performance. Please ensure you arrive early, as the viewing area does fill up.

While entertainment emerged as one of the ship's greatest strengths, operational concerns were present. Several deck grates developed loose bolts, causing portions to lift when stepped on. Lines for the Animator's Table occasionally blocked escalator exits and created congestion issues. Quick-service locations and beverage stations often experienced surprisingly long waits. There were moments when it felt as though Disney's much-praised industrial engineering team had been caught off guard by the realities of operating a ship of this size. Ironcycle Test Run was also frequently unavailable when I attempted to experience it.

Had I disembarked after the third day, my conclusion might have been very different. I might have left believing Disney had inherited a ship it did not design and was still struggling to operate effectively. Fortunately, I was sailing on a four-night voyage.

When I returned to inspect the deck grates that had concerned me earlier in the cruise, they had already been repaired. Throughout the voyage, I began noticing small operational adjustments taking place almost daily. Traffic patterns improved. Procedures evolved. Crew members adapted. Problems were identified and addressed. That realization helped me understand why I believe the Disney Adventure will ultimately succeed. Its greatest asset is not its attractions, restaurants, or entertainment. Its greatest asset is her crew.

Outside of our rotational dining team, some of the best cast and crew interactions I have ever experienced on a Disney cruise occurred aboard the Disney Adventure. Considering the scale of the vessel and the number of crew members required to operate it, that achievement is remarkable. Time and time again, crew members went out of their way to answer questions, assist guests, and create magical moments.

The moment that crystallized this realization came during Disney Tunes Trivia on our final evening. Several children had written letters to crew members thanking them for creating magical memories during their voyage. Watching those interactions reminded me of my own earliest experiences with Disney Cruise Line more than twenty-five years ago. Those guests were discovering Disney cruising for the very first time. They were forming the same emotional connection that so many of us have carried with us for decades.

I also found myself remembering that Disney Cruise Line was not perfect in its earliest years. The first ships underwent significant refinements as Disney learned what worked and what did not. Early dry docks were extensive. Procedures evolved. New offerings were introduced. Some of today's most beloved Disney Cruise Line traditions did not exist during those first sailings. Those days before self-serve beverage stations and unlimited soft serve now feel almost unimaginable, yet they were once very real parts of the Disney Cruise Line experience.

The Disney Adventure feels like it is on a similar journey. The ship is not perfect, and in some areas, it still feels like a vessel Disney inherited rather than one Disney created. Yet every day I saw evidence that the crew was making it better. Every day they were learning, adjusting, and refining the guest experience.

Most importantly, I saw families discovering Disney Cruise Line for the first time and falling in love with it. That made the entire voyage worthwhile. The Disney Adventure may not be a traditional Disney cruise ship, but it is bringing Disney magic to an entirely new audience and introducing countless guests to the unique joy of a Disney vacation at sea.

After sailing aboard her, I am convinced that the ship's best days are still ahead. Disney will continue refining operations, enhancing offerings, and solving challenges just as it has throughout the history of Disney Cruise Line. Watching that process unfold while seeing so many first-time cruisers experience Disney magic for the first time made the voyage special.

And after seeing where the Disney Adventure is today and imagining where she will be a few years from now, I cannot wait to sail aboard her again.