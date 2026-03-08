No More Pirates on the Disney Adventure: Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen Removed from Entertainment Lineup

Yo ho, oh no, there won't be pirates at sea.

While Disney Adventure’s maiden voyage is just a few days away, the ship’s Pirates of the Caribbean stage show has been removed from the entertainment lineup.

What’s Happening:

Disney Adventure is about to set sail as the newest Disney Cruise Line ship, hitting the open waters out of Singapore.

The ship, which is incredibly different from the Dream and Wish class ships, has a unique lineup of experiences that Disney fans around the world won’t wanna miss.

However, according to Scott Gustin on X, the Adventure’s Captain Jack Sparrow & The Siren Queen show has been removed from the entertainment lineup ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage.

According to the post, Disney has no plans to offer the show in the future.

Set to take place at the Garden Stage at Disney Imagination Garden, the show was planned to rotate with the Avengers Assemble!, Let’s Set Sail, Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party, and Baymax Super Exercise Expo offerings.

However, it looks like Captain Jack Sparrow won’t be embarking on any voyages anytime soon.

No reason for the show’s cut was given, but sometimes shows don’t work and maybe Disney decided that it didn’t meet the standards of the ship.

About the Disney Adventure:

Disney Adventure is unique to Disney Cruise Line as the only ship not completely constructed and designed by Disney.

Originally ordered in 2016 as the Global Dream for Genting Hong Kong’s Dream Cruises, the ship’s construction abruptly halted in 2018 after financial issues prevented the ship from being complete.

Come 2022, Disney purchased the ship for a mere $40 million.

Disney has pumped an alleged $1.8 billion into the vessel to bring the iconic Disney magic to life aboard what was once meant to be a gambling ship.

Disney also faced a unique challenge, introducing their first journey with no ports of call.

The ship needed to be the destination and the journey, leading to Disney taking massive risks when creating the new ship.

This includes the first Disney Castle at seas, the at sea theme park Marvel Landing, the teen and tween San Fransokyo Street club, and so much more.

Guests will find the first ever roller coaster aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, as well as a The Lion King-themed fireworks show.

