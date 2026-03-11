New Ship, New Debut: All Eight Ships Featured in New Disney Cruise Line Merch Collection
What happens when the next 5 ships we were promised arrive?!
With the newest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet comes a new collection of Disney Cruise Line merchandise that features - now - all eight ships.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has teased a new collection of merchandise celebrating all the ships in the fleet, including the latest addition - the Disney Adventure.
- This brings the ship count to 8 in total, though a total count has been promised to increase to 13 in the coming years, reaching that total by a 2031 deadline.
- The merchandise features each of the ships - the Disney Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, Wish, Treasure, Destiny, and Adventure - across various apparel and souvenirs.
- While some of the items feature the ship names and iconography, others mark each ship with the different bows, like a baseball hat the features just those familiar front ends lined up in a row.
- As Disney Cruise Line shared the items, like the jacket that celebrates each ship individually around a helm (complete with matching pin!), they didn't specify what ship they would be featured on - seemingly implying that the collection will appear at retail locations fleetwide.
- Just a few days ago, the eighth ship was officially added to the Disney Cruise Line fleet as the new Disney Adventure made its grand debut, sailing off the shores of Singapore and exploring a new market for a minimum of five years.
- You can find out more about the new ship at our Disney Adventure landing.
- While not as glamorous as a full collection of merchandise celebrating the eight ships of the Disney Cruise Line fleet, those sailing just a few weeks ahead of the debut of the new Disney Adventure could get it and the new Disney Destiny along with the six other ships on a popcorn bucket.
- These items are typically exclusive to Disney Cruise Line sailings, and can only be purchased onboard the ship. If you'd like to take a voyage on any of the ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
