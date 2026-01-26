Photos: New Walt Disney World T-Shirts Celebrate Upcoming Winter and Spring Holidays
Figment will be your Valentine, while some "Princess and the Frog" pals are ready for Mardi Gras.
During a visit to Creations Shop at EPCOT today, Laughing Place spotted several new Walt Disney World t-shirt designs, many of which are tied to upcoming holidays, including Easter, Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day.
An Easter-themed shirt has Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck bursting out of eggs.
The Princess and the Frog's Ray and Louis are featured on a Mardi Gras-themed shirt.
Valentine's Day gets a nod via this new love-filled Figment shirt featuring the EPCOT logo.
And lastly, though not as holiday-specific, another new Walt Disney World t-shirt has a friendship bracelet theme.
All four t-shirts retail for $32.99.
