New Mickey Mouse Pin Board and Limited Release Pin Hits the Disney Store
Celebrate 25 years of pin collecting with a new place to put some of those pins!
A new Mickey Mouse pin board is available at the Disney Store, which includes a Limited Release pin.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Mickey Mouse Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Pin Board with Limited Release Pin is now available at Disney Store.
- Retailing for $59.99, the Mickey Mouse-adorned display comes with cork board backer and two lanyard hooks, plus a limited release ''Authentic Disney Pins'' brass finish badge.
- And for those looking for some size stats:
- Board approx. 14'' H x 18'' W x 3'' D
- Pin approx. 1 3/4'' H x 2'' W
- The pin board is celebrating 25 years of Disney Pin Trading, which has become such a popular pastime it, well… get a commemorative pin board like this!
- Other pin boards currently available at the Disney Store include the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pin Collector's Board with Tinker Bell Pin ($59.99) and a Stitch Pin Board ($49.99). There’s also a smaller size Mickey Mouse Icon Pin Board ($29.99).
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com