New Mickey Mouse Pin Board and Limited Release Pin Hits the Disney Store

Celebrate 25 years of pin collecting with a new place to put some of those pins!

A new Mickey Mouse pin board is available at the Disney Store, which includes a Limited Release pin.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Mickey Mouse Disney Pin Trading 25th Anniversary Pin Board with Limited Release Pin Disney Store

Retailing for $59.99, the Mickey Mouse-adorned display comes with cork board backer and two lanyard hooks, plus a limited release ''Authentic Disney Pins'' brass finish badge.

And for those looking for some size stats: Board approx. 14'' H x 18'' W x 3'' D Pin approx. 1 3/4'' H x 2'' W

The pin board is celebrating 25 years of Disney Pin Trading, which has become such a popular pastime it, well… get a commemorative pin board like this!

Other pin boards currently available at the Disney Store include the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Pin Collector's Board with Tinker Bell Pin Stitch Pin Board Mickey Mouse Icon Pin Board