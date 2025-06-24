New Mickey Mouse Pin Board and Limited Release Pin Hits the Disney Store

Celebrate 25 years of pin collecting with a new place to put some of those pins!
by |
Tags: , , ,

A new Mickey Mouse pin board is available at the Disney Store, which includes a Limited Release pin.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman