Hong Kong Disneyland Promises Debut Time Frame for Robotic Olaf Character
And none for Florida.
The already hugely popular robotic Olaf is on his way to Hong Kong Disneyland, ready to make his grand debut at the park.
What's Happening:
- Olaf is on his way to Hong Kong, as promised, where the robotic figure (and viral sensation) of the beloved character will soon appear.
- The official Hong Kong Disneyland posted a video to Instagram showing off the character walking around the park's World of Frozen and seeing all the sights.
- By the end of the video, we are promised that Olaf will be available for guests to see in Early May.
- Check it all out below.
- The Olaf walk-around is a next-generation robotic character, and when we learned more about him late last year, it was promised that he would be in both World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World in Paris, and would also make limited-time special appearances at World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland.
- Olaf has a fully articulate mouth, eyes, and arms and can engage in conversations with the guests.
- As with the popular BDX Droids that came before him, Olaf was developed with what Imagineers call “reinforcement learning” - which is in the same family as AI and machine learning.
- Originally opened in 2023, Hong Kong Disneyland’s World of Frozen brings the kingdom of Arendelle from the Walt Disney Animation Studios phenom, Frozen, to life.
- There, guests can experience two attractions alongside a number of dining, snack, and entertainment offerings - including Frozen Ever After and the unique Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs. While the Frozen Ever After boat-based attraction is known for recreating moments from the movie (and because it’s also at EPCOT and Disney Adventure World), the family-coaster that is Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs is exclusive to the Hong Kong park.
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