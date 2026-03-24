Oriental Land Co. Creates New Subsidiary That Will Operate Disney Cruise Line Japan
The first ship is set to launch in 2028
The owners of the Tokyo Disney Resort have spun off a new subsidiary that will become the operator of the new Disney Cruise Line Japan.
What's Happening:
- Oriental Land Co., owners and operators of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan, have announced that the creation of their subsidiary, Oriental Land Cruise Co., Ltd.
- This will be the company that will operate Japanese-based Disney Cruise Line ships under the name Disney Cruise Line Japan.
- Oriental Land Cruise Co., Ltd. will operate the company and is currently coordinating their detailed design, onboard content, styling, and other elements in collaboration with Disney, using the Disney Wish and Wish Class ships as a template and to meet Japanese registry specifications.
- Construction on the new ship is expected to start in the second half of Japanese fiscal year 2026.
- This will be the first Japanese Disney Cruise Ship, and will (much like the parks) be operated by Oriental Land Cruise Co.
- The launch of the cruise itself is expected in Japanese Fiscal Year 2028.
- It's also important to note that the newly revealed Disney Believe is NOT the ship that will be heading to Japan for this venture, and an entirely new ship is coming as part of this Japan-based project.
Dating Back:
- This original idea was formally announced back in 2024, with a Wish Class ship ordered for the venture.
- Similar to the other Wish Class ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the new as-yet-unnamed ship will be constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, with additional design by Walt Disney Imagineering.
- The ship will be registered in Japan (according to OLC upon original announcement), and will be based in Japan year-round, most likely traveling short distances going to and from port areas in the Tokyo area.
- When the project was announced, similar to the original Tokyo Disneyland park, the new ship was said to feature guest favorite venues and experiences, but will also feature modifications and designs with the Japanese audience in mind.
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