Disney Cruise Line Phasing Out Palo Menu Offering Later This Month
The signature specialty dining option of the Disney Cruise Line fleet is seeing a big change.
Disney Cruise Line is making a change to the menu at their popular premium dining location aboard their ships.
What's Happening:
- Disney Cruise Line has shared that there are changes coming to the menu at the popular premium dining offering aboard their ships - Palo, Palo Steakhouse, and Palo Trattoria.
- Fans of the location know that the menu has long featured a prix-fixe dinner menu, which will now be transitioning away from that format to a selection of guests' favorite items.
- Palo, the signature adults-only, elegant (with dress code!) Italian eatery, is featured in some way across each ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. Aboard the Disney Magic, Wonder, Dream, and Fantasy, the space is simply known in its original form - Palo. On the Wish Class (Wish, Treasure, Destiny and soon, Believe), the restaurant is known as Palo Steakhouse and takes on a theme evoking Cogsworth from the live action Beauty and the Beast yet stays true to its roots with an Italian menu and a large selection of cuts of steak. On the Disney Adventure, the restaurant is known as Palo Trattoria and takes on a Luca theme, inspired by the coastal setting seen in the Pixar film. This location also stands out as it has been known to allow children 10 years of age or older into the space - where the others in the fleet stick to 18+.
- The prix-fixe menu will be phased out on sailings beginning on October 22, 2026.
- The first ship to phase out the prix-fixe menu will be the Disney Wonder that same day.
- On October 23, the Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Wish will phase out the prix-fixe menu.
- October 24 will see the Disney Magic, Disney Treasure, and Disney Destiny phase out the menu, and the Disney Adventure will round out the menu changes on the fleet with their removal on October 26.
The Castaway Concern:
- One of the most popular perks of Disney Cruise Line's loyalty program, Castaway Club, amongst its highest tiers (Platinum and Pearl) is a credit that could be used at Palo - $55.00 (at press time).
- Those who have used it before will be quick to point out that was the exact amount of the Prix Fixe menu option. So, in theory, if a Platinum or Pearl Castaway Club member dined at Palo and stuck to this menu, their specialty dining was covered by the credit.
- Now, with the elimination of the Prix Fixe menu, Platinum and Pearl Castaway Club members (and guests in their stateroom) will still get their $55.00 per person credit. Now (as was the case for anyone venturing off the Prix Fixe menu anyway), guests using that credit can use it toward the many selections that are on the à la carte dinner menu.
- This benefit applies to dinner only, and is not valid on the popular Palo brunch offerings on select days.
- Guests (like before) are responsible for beverage charges, gratuities, and any amount exceeding the credit.
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