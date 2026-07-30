Photos: Pandora Retail Location Reopens in Downtown Disney at Disneyland

The doors have reopened with the store's new look.

A popular retail spot is open once again, refreshed with a brand new look in the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort. Pandora Jewelry is once again welcoming guests to their retail space close to the Starbucks location across from Naples Ristorante.

The Pandora store now features a new look, complete with character sketches of Disney Princesses like Tiana, Snow White, Ariel, Rapunzel, Jasmine, and Cinderella on the walls, celebrating the many collabs between Disney X Pandora.

Beautiful display cases also feature their collection of non-Disney jewelry items - though this will be a go-to spot for some of those Disney exclusives as well.

The store itself did close late in March to undergo the refurbishment, but recently reopened in the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort earlier this week.

To plan your visit to Downtown Disney and the rest of the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.