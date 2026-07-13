Pandora Expands Their Presence in Popular EPCOT Retail Location
Some will say this is the right side to start in as your World Showcase journey begins
Guests visiting EPCOT can now spend even more time looking for something charm-ing as PANDORA expands their presence in a popular spot at the Walt Disney World theme park.
What's Happening:
- PANDORA, the popular jewelry brand, has expanded their presence in a popular EPCOT location.
- The Port of Entry shops at EPCOT's World Showcase have been a go-to spot for fans of specific brands, like PANDORA or even RSVLTS and various merchandise featuring Mickey Mouse in outfits indicative of the countries of World Showcase.
- The shops are a pair, one on the Mexico side when approaching from World Showcase and another on the Canada side. It's in this Canada side shop that you'll find another counter featuring PANDORA merchandise.
- Previously, there was already a PANDORA display and counter in this location, but the second counter expands the brand's presence in this location.
- The secondary counter opened back in June, and offers more fans a chance to get hands on unique charms and accessories, including a new exclusive charm.
- PANDORA has been a staple at the Walt Disney World theme parks in recent years, with dedicated spaces not only at EPCOT, but also at Magic Kingdom (inside Uptown Jewelers on Main Street USA) and at Disney's Hollywood Studios (inside the Legends of Hollywood store on Sunset Boulevard). Not to be completely confusing, PANDORA Jewelry (which has nothing to do with Pandora: The World of Avatar) can be found at Disney's Animal Kingdom in the Island Mercantile on Discovery Island. A full PANDORA store can also be found at Disney Springs.
- As for the other side of the Port of Entry stores in World Showcase? Other merchandise remains available on the Mexico side, where a large bus paying tribute to a former mode of World Showcase transportation now serves as a major display and the go-to spot for those World Showcase passports.
- To visit the shops for yourself along with the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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