These Disney Parks Attractions Are a 10 Out of 10!

As a fan, I hope we never lose sight of one thing: Disney makes some truly incredible attractions. Whether they’re classics that have withstood the test of time or more modern additions that push the boundaries of technology, there are plenty of amazing experiences to choose from. So, in honor of today’s date (10/10), we’ve collected a list of Disney attractions around the world that we think are a 10 out of 10!

Flight of Passage - Eric

You’ll believe a theme park ride can make you cry! But seriously, that’s the power of Flight of Passage. The main criticisms you understandably might throw at it beforehand – “I’m not into Avatar! And it’s just a screen ride!?" – fall to the wayside in the midst of an attraction that feels truly transformative once you’re riding it. I remember my friend and I looking at each other in disbelief when we’d finished riding it the first time because we were actually… a bit teary-eyed? From an Avatar ride?! But that’s because it felt like we’d actually been to this amazing other world.

In some ways, it feels like you’re experiencing Avatar in the way that best puts you in James Cameron’s passionate frame of mind for the world he’s created when you’re on Flight of Passage, as the ride so strongly allows you to feel like you’re actually soaring over Pandora, taking in all of its natural beauty. The terrific music is also a key component, strongly contributing to the emotional feel, to the point that when I hear it in a trailer for a new Avatar movie, I instantly think about how great it is to ride Flight of Passage. Sivako!

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Tower of Terror - Jeremiah

Growing up, I could swear that Twilight Zone reruns were constantly on my TV, which probably explains a lot. However, when I heard about the construction of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disney-MGM Studios in the early 1990s, my desire to visit Walt Disney World intensified.

My first visit would be in 1996, two years after the tower opened. But other than some articles in The Disney Magazine and clips during Disney television specials, I had no idea what to expect. Spaceship Earth was the only other attraction that was that imposing. As soon as you turn down Sunset Blvd, it’s there, drawing you in like a moth to a flame. From the amazing details of the condemned hotel grounds to the screams of guests who probably should have taken the stairs, this is the most impressive facade.

I know it’s hard for a thrill ride to be the best of the best. However, Tower of Terror not only has the thrills with the faster-than-gravity elevator drops but also offers a complete story from the time you are approaching to the time you are walking out buying you Hollywood Tower Hotel merchandise.

Living With The Land - Reiley

Perfection comes in the form of a journey of discovery and awareness, showcasing the richness, diversity, and often surprising nature of Living With The Land. This attraction is truly one of EPCOT’s most underrated experiences, yet it manages to combine education, innovation, and sheer Disney magic in a way few attractions do. From the moment you step aboard the boat, you are immersed in a world of sustainable farming techniques, all accompanied by the calm and soothing sounds of a flute. Hydroponics, aquaponics, and eco-friendly farming methods are presented in a way that is both entertaining and approachable. Nothing beats a calm, air-conditioned trip through the greenhouse on a hot Florida day!

The attraction cleverly combines dark ride technology with going behind the scenes of a working greenhouse. As you travel through the greenhouses, you can see the fruits and vegetables that are served across the Disney World Resort. It doesn’t rely on pop culture references or flashy thrills, so it remains relevant and enjoyable year after year. Seasonal crops and rotating experimental techniques add an element of surprise, plus, during the holiday season, the ride becomes even more enchanting as twinkling lights, festive decorations, and special plant displays are woven into the experience, because who doesn’t love a seasonal overlay?

While Living With The Land isn’t the most thrilling attraction by any means, it will always be a 10/10 in my book!

Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage - Kyle

Perfection doesn’t come easy. In turn, it can sometimes take a few tries to get something right. Think of it as the difference between a rough draft and a final draft.

It turns out that this is true of theme park attractions as well. I never had a chance to experience the “first draft" Sindbad's Seven Voyages at TokyoDisneySea, but accounts suggest that it wasn’t well-received. That’s no matter because the revised version Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage was worth the extra work. I love the scale of this dark ride, the vivid storytelling that each scene provides, and especially the Alan Menken-penned “Compass of Your Heart" song. And then there’s the adorable Chandu, who serves as the icing on the cake.

Is this ride alone worth the trip to Tokyo? Maybe not — but you should go anyway and make sure not to miss this one while you’re there.

Mystic Manor - Luke

The Haunted Mansion is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions of all time, so Hong Kong Disneyland’s attempt to do something in a similar vein and yet completely unique was an inspired one. Mystic Manor is far more magical than the macabre spookiness of The Haunted Mansion, and yet it still fulfills a similar need in the park. The magical music and insanely inventive and impressive show scenes create an amazing, lived-in environment. Albert, the mischievous pet monkey of our host Lord Henry Mystic, is an absolutely adorable creation, who has almost become a de facto icon for the park.

Mystic Manor is also probably one of Disney’s best uses of the trackless dark ride system, expertly weaving you on a tour through the manor, while also offering some unique paths for each vehicle. I’ve been to every Disney resort except for Shanghai Disneyland, and Mystic Manor stands up there as one of Disney’s greatest attractions of all-time. It’s a unique, non-IP based attraction that is a huge rarity in this day and age, but one that proves that we really need more like it.

“It's a small world" - Rebekah

Walt Disney dreamed of a place where children and their parents could have fun together. His Imagineers brought that dream to life with attractions designed on multiple levels, offering experiences that entertain across a wide age range. Originally created for the 1964 World’s Fair, “it’s a small world" encapsulates what makes Disney attractions so special. The Sherman Brothers’ tune—a lullaby for world peace—is a catchy little ditty that’s hard to shake from your mind, easily sung by children yet carrying a profoundly simple message that could truly change the world if embraced by adults.

As guests float leisurely along the waterway, one of humanity’s earliest forms of long-distance travel, they encounter sights and sounds representing cultures from around the globe. The familiar melody serves as an anchor, while the “children of the world" dolls sing in the languages of their regions. The attraction’s creators were artists deeply interested in world cultures and well-traveled. They were dedicated to authenticity in styles and colors of the costuming.

Nearly sixty years later, “it’s a small world" remains one of Disney’s most meaningful creations. It remains a timeless blend of artistry, message, and pure joy. It’s the rare attraction that manages to be both whimsical and deeply human, offering comfort, hope, and a reminder of our shared connection. For its design, its purpose, and its enduring spirit, it’s a small world is an absolute 10/10.

Disney Animation Building (Disney California Adventure) - Tony

Admittedly, there is a bias here. Most walk by this building — itself home to numerous attractions — on their way to say, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! (or depending on when the visit was, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror). But that right there proves the longevity of this experience, having been at the park since opening day back in 2001. While the interior experiences have changed over the years — Back to Neverland, One Man’s Dream, Turtle Talk with Crush, Drawn to Animation, Animation Academy, Character Showcase, Ursula’s Grotto, Beast’s Library, and more — this singular space has been a must-see each and every time I visit the park.

Whether I get my morning coffee and sit in the interior lobby space (flanked by massive screens showcasing music and memorable moments from Disney and Pixar classics), sprinting to draw a favorite character as seen on the daily schedule for Animation Academy, or bringing a girlfriend and making her a fiance in The Sorcerer’s Workshop, this building to me is one of the best parts of the park. My only complaint (avid readers knew there was going to be one): ADD to the interior lobby loop instead of taking away. It’s great to update like they do, but we lose other films with each new addition. With (as of November 2026) 64 full length animated features from Walt Disney Animation Studios and 29 from Pixar Animation Studios, there is no reason to remove segments as they have with The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, The Emperor’s New Groove, Lady and the Tramp, A Bug’s Life, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and others.

Soarin’ Over California / Soarin’ Around the World - Doobie

I first experienced Soarin’ Over California during the preview period for Disney’s California Adventure in 2001. Even though the attraction had been surrounded by hype, I kept my expectations in check—it was, after all, a screen-based ride. But the moment I “boarded" and was lifted into the sky, rising through the clouds that slowly parted to reveal the Golden Gate Bridge, I was completely blown away.

Soarin’ did exactly what it promised: it created the pure sensation of flight unlike anything I had ever experienced. As we glided across the state-from golf courses to Yosemite, from horseback riding to fighter jets, from Malibu to Disneyland itself-I was totally immersed. The fact that it was all happening on a screen became irrelevant. Every scene felt alive, from Half Dome to the freeways of Los Angeles. It was a perfect ride, topped off with a beautiful “soaring" score.

What made it even more special was its accessibility. It delivered thrills without being physically intense; as long as you could handle the simulated heights, nearly anyone could enjoy it. I wouldn’t have hesitated to take my grandmother on it.

When Soarin’ Around the World arrived, it took that same groundbreaking technology global. Whatever the new version may lose because of its increased reliance on CGI, it more than makes up for with its breathtaking sights. For me, both versions are 10/10 Disney attractions.

Pirates of the Caribbean (Disneyland) - Mike

The first time I ever went on Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean was at nighttime, and I remember when I entered into the boarding area I was fooled into thinking we were still outside– that’s how convincing the fake environment was for a newcomer to the Happiest Place On Earth. Nowadays I am a more savvy theme park goer, but I still can’t imagine how jaw-droppingly amazing it must have been to walk into that show building when it opened nearly 60 years ago. The attraction holds up amazingly well, and in my opinion it’s still the high-water mark for what Walt Disney Imagineering can accomplish when given the right budget and amount of space with which to work. Other rides have come close, but I think if I could only go on one Disney Parks attraction for the rest of my life, it would be this one.

Pirates of the Caribbean set the standard for immersive attractions in 1967, and to this day boarding that boat truly makes guests feel as though they’ve stepped back in time. One of my absolute favorite parts of the ride is its first scene, as we calmly float through the eerie swamp overlooked by the Blue Bayou restaurant, surrounded by fireflies, faux plant life, and who-knows-what lurking in the marsh. Two waterfalls later and we’re exploring underground caverns populated by skeletons, cursed treasure, and (what used to be?) authentic human remains. Then it’s on to swashbuckling adventure as we pass by an enormous pirate ship and a fort fending off its attack, followed by a coastal town being ransacked by buccaneers.

So many of these scenes have been permanently seared into my memory after riding Pirates of the Caribbean so many times throughout my life, and yet I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of setting sail with “the wildest crew that ever sacked the Spanish Main."