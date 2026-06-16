Photos: The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge Has Been Temporarily Relocated at Disney's Hollywood Studios

For now, you'll want to go to the side patio if you want to visit the lounge.

If you want to stop by The Hollywood Brown Derby at Disney's Hollywood Studios these days, you'll find the exterior set up different from the norm, thanks to the relocation of the lounge area.

Currently, The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge at the Walt Disney World park has been moved to the restaurant's side patio. That's where you'll find the kiosk to be seated for the outdoor lounge area, which serves both drinks and food items.

Right now, the usual exterior location of The Hollywood Brown Derby Lounge is blocked by both movable bushes and temporary walls. No specific information has been given on what work might be happening necessitating the temporary changes.