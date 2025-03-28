Photos: Resort Specific(?) Merchandise Spotted at Disney's All-Star Resorts

We remember when we could get merch that specified which of the three resorts we were at, just like those refillable mugs back in the day.

While checking out some of the sights and sounds of Disney’s All-Star Resorts at Walt Disney World, we popped into one of the gift shops to spot some resort-specific merchandise for the location. While there are technically THREE All-Star Resorts at Walt Disney World (Disney’s All-Star Music, All-Star Sports, and All-Star Movies Resorts), and each with their own retail location (Maestro Mickey’s at All-Star Music, Donald’s Double Feature at All-Star Movies, and Sport Goofy Gifts and Sundries at All-Star Sports), the resort-"specific" merchandise does incorporate the simple “All-Star Resorts" catchall. As such, this merchandise can be found at each of the three different resort hotels.

A simple T-shirt can be picked up for $39.99 (all prices as of press time, without tax added) as well as some fun drinkware for $24.99.

Getting on the cozier side of things, a comfortable hoodie that features the mouse-head and star logo, along with the simple colors of the resort’s color scheme can go home for $59.99.

One fun way people love to commemorate their visit is with magnets and ornaments. A flat magnet features iconography representing Music, Movies, and Sports sells for $7.99 while a layered, more dimensional one, again featuring the mouse and star logo will run you $14.99. The ornament, which actually features a sculpt of Mickey Mouse along with the music, movie, and sports symbols, runs $24.99.

Back on the apparel side of things, a pullover, largely blue & white, features the resort banner large across the chest and small stripes on the sleeve, costs $59.99.

And more t-shirts, one simple and grey with the logo will cost $34.99. A youth shirt that was spotted features Mickey playing sports, and it’s likely that other similar youth apparel may be found in theme for the Movies and Music resorts as well. The sports shirt we spotted retails for $26.99.

This merchandise wasn’t the only thing we spotted while at Disney’s All-Star Resorts, we also took some time to enjoy new posters and details at Disney’s All-Star Movie Resort, which you can check out here.

To plan your own visit to Disney’s All-Star Resorts, or to stay at any of the resorts at Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.