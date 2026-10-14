Photos: Explore Pixar Place Hotel's Art Gallery Celebrating 20 Years of "Cars"

Originally released on June 9, 2006, Pixar Animation Studios classic film, Cars is celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary. While there have been many activations and initiatives over the last few months - including a theatrical re-release of the classic film - a unique spot to celebrate is the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort.

Guests visiting the hotel, which celebrates the artistry of the films created by the iconic animation studio, can head to the second floor of the atrium space and visit a special gallery which is currently showcasing artwork from the original film throughout.

That includes concept sketches, story art, maquettes, and color scripts all displayed for fans to enjoy when touring the gallery space.

Cars follows the hot-shot rookie race car, Lightning McQueen, who discovers that there is more to life than the fast lane and things that are more important than winning. Interestingly, when the movie debuted back in 2006, its reception wasn't as warm as the legacy of the film 20 years later might suggest. After all, it was only the seventh film from the studio which already had a stacked lineup preceding it - Toy Story, A Bug's Life, Toy Story 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and The Incredibles. It was met with

mixed reviews upon release and had strong box office, but never quite matched the debuts of those earlier films.

Where the movie did blockbuster numbers though was the merchandising. Cars easily lent its characters and settings to toys, and the characters soon appeared in toy boxes in the decades that followed, and Lightning's vibrant color scheme and the checkerboard pattern commonly associated with racing lends itself easily to apparel and other garb.

Elsewhere at the Happiest Place on Earth, Cars also inspired one of Disney's first (and still one of their most) immersive lands themed to a single franchise. Cars Land at Disney California Adventure was a key part of the reimagining of the sister park to the original Disneyland, and comes complete with desert rock formations, trademark neon signs, and the signature experience - Radiator Springs Racers. The whole land, much like the film, celebrates car culture and Route 66, and fully brings guests into this animated corner of the American Southwest.

While not featured in the gallery, Cars also spawned off two theatrical sequels, a series of animated shorts, a Disney+ series, and soon - a Disney Jr. series.

No end date for the celebratory gallery has been revealed as of press time, but this space is usually given to upcoming or current projects and the next film from Pixar Animation Studios, Gatto, is just around the corner with a release set for March. As we have soon gallery installations for projects since the hotel opened like Inside Out 2, Win or Lose, Hoppers, Toy Story 5, and more, we're fairly confident a Gatto gallery will debut around or ahead of that movie's launch in March of 2027.

To check out the Pixar Place Hotel and the fun of this Cars 20th Anniversary gallery installation, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.