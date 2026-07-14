Photos: Port Royal Curios and Curiosities Returns to New Orleans Square in Latest Chapter of Seating Saga

In the latest chapter of the saga of the Port Royal seating area/gift shop in New Orleans Square at Disneyland, we once again find this little alcove of the park as a retail location.

Since the July 4 holiday has passed, we're going all in on Halloween now and that also means that Haunted Mansion Holiday will soon be taking over. The favorite holiday layover is set to see the Haunted Mansion shuttered on August 8th as the attraction transforms, and is currently set to reopen on August 21.

As such, the retail location has a large amount of goodies indicative of The Nightmare Before Christmas, as Haunted Mansion Holiday borrows elements from the film to show guests what happens when two holidays collide. You know, like the 1993 animated film! Haunted Mansion Holiday remains at the park not only through Halloween, but also through the Christmas season at the park, typically ending its annual run in early January.

Along with merchandise from The Nightmare Before Christmas and Haunted Mansion Holiday-esque goods, there is also a bit of a villain takeover at the location with apparel and trinkets celebrating some of Disney's biggest baddies.

This location has recently been bouncing back and forth between a gift shop and an expanded seating area for the neighboring dining offerings, like the Royal Street Veranda. Only back in April did this area once again transform from gift shop to expanded seating (in a well-themed environment). Now, we're back to a retail location once again. When the new gift shop, Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond, opened at the exit of Haunted Mansion, many thought it was curtains for this location as a store since it was the go-to spot for Haunted Mansion and Haunted Mansion Holiday merchandise.

In May of 2025, we saw the shop become the expanded seating area (AKA Port Royal Jazz Club), changing back to a shop in July of 2025, again just after the 4th of July holiday. The seating area returned in April of 2026, before switching over again now. So, it seems that this location is picking up the trend of being seating for Memorial Day and 4th of July peak periods, before returning to retail offerings.

Take a look around the location in the video below.

To have your own fun at the Happiest Place on Earth, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your needs!