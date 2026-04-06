Photos: Port Royal Jazz Club Seating Area Returns to New Orleans Square at Disneyland

Gift shop or seating area? Will one ever stick?

Once a gift shop, then a seating area, then a gift shop again – the Port Royal Jazz Club seating area has returned to New Orleans Square.

Back in May 2025, Disneyland turned the Port Royal Curios and Curiosities gift shop into the Port Royal Jazz Club seating area, adding additional tables, chairs, and counter space for guests to enjoy the food and drink from the nearby Royal Street Verandah. Two months later, the seating area was turned back into a gift shop. Now, in April 2026, Port Royal is once again a seating area.

Port Royal Curios and Curiosities used to house Haunted Mansion and The Nightmare Before Christmas merchandise, and the interior played into the spookier, supernatural theme. With the new repurpose, that has been removed and replaced with more of a lounge aesthetic.

Inside the new seating area, guests will find large, plush red booths as well as a new faux bar that took over the former checkout area.

The location has lots of unique detailing, with some of the former gift shops “curios" being found throughout, as well as new jazz posters, instruments, and soda bottle decorations.

The signage for the gift shop has been replaced with a decal for the Jazz Club, which already appears to be peeling off.

There's also an entrance right next to the order kiosk so guests don’t have to walk into the main pathway to enter.

Stay tuned as we continue to cover the saga of the Port Royal gift shop/seating area. Could this be a seasonal change? We'll likely find out in a couple of months!

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