Quiz: Patriotic Disney Attractions

Question 1: Which of these options was the first president to have a speaking role in The Hall of Presidents?
George W. Bush
Ronald Reagan
George H.W. Bush
Bill Clinton

Question 2: What was the original name for The Hall of Presidents when it was initially developed for Disneyland?
The House of Presidents
One Nation Under God
E pluribus unum
God Bless America

Question 3: Which historical figure featured in The American Adventure was originally intended to be the show's third host?
Susan B. Anthony
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Thomas Jefferson
Will Rogers

Question 4: Who wrote "Golden Dream," the powerful theme song to The American Adventure?
The Sherman Brothers
Robert Moline
Alan Menken
X. Atencio

Question 5: In the initial design process of EPCOT Center, where was The American Adventure going to be located?
In the middle of the lagoon
At the front of the park
At the front of World Showcase
At the back of World Showcase

Question 6: What actor originally provided the iconic performance as Abraham Lincoln in Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln?
Thurl Ravenscroft
Peter Renaday
Paul Frees
Royal Dano

Question 7: Which of these songs from The American Adventure can be heard during the main Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln show?
"In the Days of '76"
"Two Brothers"
"Brother, Can You Spare a Dime"
"New World Bound"

Question 8: What's the name of the annual 4th of July fireworks show at Disneyland and Walt Disney World?
Let Freedom Ring
IllumiNations: Reflections of America
Remember… America Came True
Disney's Celebrate America! - A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky

Question 9: What iconic Disney song can be heard during the Muppets' glorious three hour finale in Muppet*Vision 3D?
"When You Wish Upon a Star"
"Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah"
"it's a small world"
"Give a Little Whistle"

Question 10: In 1953, Disney produced an animated short featuring what historical American figure with a friendly mouse?
George Washington
Mark Twain
Abraham Lincoln
Benjamin Franklin

Question 11: In American Adventure, who says, "Well, I guess we needed those National Parks"?
Benjamin Franklin
Mark Twain
Theodore Roosevelt
Franklin Roosevelt

Question 12: What state was the abandoned Theme Park project known as Disney's America slated to be built in?
Pennsylvania
Delaware
Missouri
Virginia