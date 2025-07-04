Quiz: Patriotic Disney Attractions

Stopping in the middle of this quiz is distinctly unpatriotic.

In honor of Independence Day, test your knowledge of Disney’s most patriotic attractions!

Patriotic Disney Attractions Quiz

Question 1: Which of these options was the first president to have a speaking role in The Hall of Presidents?

Question 2: What was the original name for The Hall of Presidents when it was initially developed for Disneyland?

Question 3: Which historical figure featured in The American Adventure was originally intended to be the show’s third host?

Question 4: Who wrote “Golden Dream,” the powerful theme song to The American Adventure?

Question 5: In the initial design process of EPCOT Center, where was The American Adventure going to be located?

Question 6: What actor originally provided the iconic performance as Abraham Lincoln in Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln?

Question 7: Which of these songs from The American Adventure can be heard during the main Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln show?

Question 8: What’s the name of the annual 4th of July fireworks show at Disneyland and Walt Disney World?

Question 9: What iconic Disney song can be heard during the Muppets’ glorious three hour finale in Muppet*Vision 3D?

Question 10: In 1953, Disney produced an animated short featuring what historical American figure with a friendly mouse?

Question 11: In American Adventure, who says, “Well, I guess we needed those National Parks” ?

Question 12: What state was the abandoned Theme Park project known as Disney’s America slated to be built in?