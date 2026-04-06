Photos: New Disneyland Attraction RSVLTS Disney Button-Up Shirts Arrive at Disneyland Resort

Four new designs feature classic Disneyland attractions, Pixar favorites, and Star Tours-inspired style. Ka-Chow!

If your Disney park outfit rotation needed a refresh, consider this your sign! A brand-new lineup of stylish, park-ready button-ups has just arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and they’re designed for fans who want to wear their favorite attractions on their sleeve (literally).

Spotted at Disneyland, these new short-sleeved shirts come from RSVLTS, known for their bold prints and collectible-worthy designs. This latest drop features four unique options, each celebrating a different corner of the Disney Parks experience. The collection includes:

Disneyland Retro Attractions RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Cars Land Radiator Springs RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Toy Story Midway Mania RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Star Tours RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Whether you’re building the perfect park look or just want a versatile souvenir that goes beyond the typical tee, this collection offers something for every kind of fan. It’s a reminder that sometimes the best way to celebrate your favorite attractions… is to wear them!

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Reiley Selinger
Reiley, based in Los Angeles, is a Muppets aficionado with a love for theme parks and all things spooky.
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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino