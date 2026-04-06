Photos: New Disneyland Attraction RSVLTS Disney Button-Up Shirts Arrive at Disneyland Resort

If your Disney park outfit rotation needed a refresh, consider this your sign! A brand-new lineup of stylish, park-ready button-ups has just arrived at the Disneyland Resort, and they’re designed for fans who want to wear their favorite attractions on their sleeve (literally).

Spotted at Disneyland, these new short-sleeved shirts come from RSVLTS, known for their bold prints and collectible-worthy designs. This latest drop features four unique options, each celebrating a different corner of the Disney Parks experience. The collection includes:

Disneyland Retro Attractions RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Cars Land Radiator Springs RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Toy Story Midway Mania RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Star Tours RSVLTS Button-Up Shirt - $80

Whether you’re building the perfect park look or just want a versatile souvenir that goes beyond the typical tee, this collection offers something for every kind of fan. It’s a reminder that sometimes the best way to celebrate your favorite attractions… is to wear them!

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