Disney Shines A Light on PhotoPass Cast Members During runDisney Events
This is the second time in as many runDisney events that Disney is celebrating the cast who brings these weekends to life.
Disney Parks is celebrating Disney PhotoPass cast members who bring the action shots of a runDisney weekend to life for participants at the big events.
What's Happening:
- Anyone who has ever been to a runDisney event knows that there are tons of participants and guests in each event, so its no surprise that Disney PhotoPass cast members take nearly 3 million photos during a race season at Walt Disney World.
- That same idea happened over this last weekend, which saw Walt Disney World host the runDisney Springtime Surprise event.
- Disney has shined a spotlight on one of those photographers, Dave Devore - one example of a Disney PhotoPass cast member who is stationed along the runDisney race course.
- Over the years, Dave has turned a passion for photography into a career at Disney, honing his skills through specialized training available to each photographer.
- Long before race day ever begins, PhotoPass photographers learn how to capture action shots, ready for all the waves, celebrations, and smiles.
- Dave even has tips for runDisney participants for the best race photos on their next event:
- Look out for the bright green shirts of Disney PhotoPass cast members, and the bright lights along the course.
- Wave, Smile, or Show your style to get the best action pics.
- After the race is over, Disney PhotoPass cast members across the resort have fun runDisney Magic Shots
- Participants can also be on the lookout for Dave himself, as his fondness for runDisney events is part of what earned him the Walt Disney Legacy Award - the highest honor a cast member can receive. So be sure to look out for him and his special blue name tag.
What They're Saying:
- Dave Devore: “During my time in the service, I traveled the world, and I always had my camera with me. Once I retired, I was able to continue my passion for photography here at Walt Disney World... We cheer on each athlete and share in their excitement. It’s a nice feeling when they run by and thank us for being there. You’re not just capturing these moments; you become a part of them.”
A Full Event:
- Disney PhotoPass photographers are one part of more than 1,000 cast members across Walt Disney World who help make a runDisney event happen.
- A recent installment of Disney Unscripted helps showcase this monumental effort, showing off how the magic of a runDisney weekend comes to life, specifically the recent runDisney Disney Half Princess Marathon Weekend that took place at the end of February at Walt Disney World.
- We see everything as part of getting ready for the event - including the preparation of the shirts that are given as part of gear bags to participants in the event, the setup of the Expo and retail experiences, and even setting up all the barricades in the EPCOT parking lot for event.
- Later, we even see prop installation and photo spot setup that is featured along the miles-long course for the event, and even the installation of the starting and finish lines.
- Thirsty? You will be after you see the staging of pallets of water bottles and beverages along the route as well.
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