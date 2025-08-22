They may not be for everyone, but they can also be amazing for others.

The runDisney events provide a special and memorable experience for beginners and seasoned runners alike at destinations including Walt Disney World and Disneyland. During these events, participants have the unique opportunity to run through the theme parks, wear fun Disney-inspired outfits, encounter characters, and earn medals. That being said, there are some understandable reasons why these runDisney races may not be for everyone.

We will break down 3 reasons why you shouldn’t do a runDisney race, and 3 reasons why you should!

There are a few different reasons why some choose not to participate in runDisney races, like the cost, crowds, and timing of these events.

1) The events start extremely early in the morning to minimize their interference with park operations. Most races begin at 5 am, so participants need to wake up in the middle of the night to be ready. This disruption to your sleep schedule, followed by the physical activity of a race, is not something that everyone will be excited about. We recommend trying to adjust your sleep schedule a few weeks beforehand so that race day is not as much of a shock to the system.

2) Registration is costly and can be stressful. The races are usually $120+, depending on the event you’re signing up for, and multi-race challenges are even more expensive. For example, the most recent Dopey Challenge cost $688, which included race fees for the 5K, 10K, half-marathon, and marathon. However, keep in mind that this price reflects the value of what a runDisney race uniquely provides (running through the Disney parks, meeting characters, entertainment, etc.). Additionally, the registration process can be stressful, as these races are extremely popular and often sell out in minutes.

3) Another downside of runDisney races is the crowded conditions of the courses. With thousands of participants, all moving at different paces, the course can get congested. While some may not mind this, it can be a disadvantage for runners who want to keep a certain pace or achieve their personal best time. The best way to avoid this is to submit a proof of time (POT) prior to your race so you can get placed in one of the earlier start groups.

Even though there are some reasons why you may want to skip a runDisney race, there are also plenty of great reasons why you should consider participating in one! These races are popular for good reason—the unique setting, medals, and fun themes make these races very memorable experiences.

1) You get the unique opportunity to run through the Disney parks and see backstage areas! During these races, you’ll encounter several iconic landmarks and attractions along the race route. Additionally, these races give you the opportunity to see some backstage areas that you normally can’t access. For example, at Disney World, you can see the back of Test Track, Expedition Everest, Living with the Land, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and more. During our experience running the Disneyland 10K, we saw some cool backstage highlights like parade floats, a backstage warehouse where you could see the old sign for the Tower of Terror, and the Disneyland Railroad and Monorail barn.

2) Races are beginner-friendly and family-friendly. 5Ks runDisney races are not timed, and races 10K and longer have a generous pace requirement of a 16-minute mile, making it a less intimidating race environment for beginners. While you’ll see seasoned runners keeping a faster pace, you’ll also see many people walking these races. Also, at Disneyland, there are Kids Races offered for children up to age 9!

3) You get to wear fun costumes during the races. You’ll see all kinds of great costumes at the runDisney events, representing a variety of favorite Disney characters. Some will opt for simple accessories, and others will go all out with their costumes. It’s a lot of fun to see everyone dressed up and witness some of the creative group costumes that people put together as well. It really adds to the exciting atmosphere of these races!

