Failing to Do So Would be Distinctly Un-Patriotic: Sam Eagle Thanks Veterans Today
And the video in which he did it was likely cut from a glorious three-hour message.
Today is Veterans Day and to mark the occasion, famous Muppet Sam Eagle himself is here to help honor and thank those who have served.
What’s Happening:
- Sam Eagle is back and with a special message for Veteran’s Day, thanking and supporting the service members who fought and served in America’s Armed Forces.
- The video also features footage of military flyovers at Walt Disney World, with jets flying over Spaceship Earth at EPCOT and Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.
- Watch closely and you’ll also see a Flag Retreat ceremony at Walt Disney World, a daily tradition that honors Veterans at Magic Kingdom.
- Sam also thanks Veterans by offering an Eagle's wing in which to salute them...since he doesn't have any hands for a handshake.
- Check out the full message below.
- It’s also fun just to see Sam once again, having his iconic role in Jim Henson’s Muppet∙Vision 3-D shuttered earlier this year.
- Sam was always known for his comedic emphasis on American values, morality, and respectability while being completely oblivious to the chaos unfolding around him.
- More Muppet fun is on the way at Walt Disney World, with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster getting ready to welcome Kermit and the gang as they move across the park from their former residence down to Sunset Boulevard and the home of G-Force Records.
- Rock ‘N’ Roller Coaster is set to open in summer of 2026.
