Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates New Year Ushering In 10th Anniversary Celebration and Debuting New Logo
New Year, New Park Anniversary Celebration
Shanghai Disney Resort is getting ready to celebrate their 10th anniversary, revealing the celebration’s logo during the New Year’s Eve festivities ushering in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort bid farewell to 2025 and welcomed the New Year with a grand nighttime spectacular - “Ignite the New Year”.
- As a New Year’s Eve tradition at Shanghai Disney Resort, the “Ignite the New Year” special nighttime spectacular was presented on December 31 and will do so once again on January 1.
- The special show culminated with Shanghai Disney Resort’s “10th Birthday” logo projected onto the castle, followed by a grand fireworks finale that illuminated the night sky with vibrant colors and sparkling lights.
- The design was projected onto the Enchanted Storybook Castle during the nighttime show, marking the prelude to a year-long celebration.
- The gold and blue “10th Birthday” logo offered a glimpse of the anniversary celebration to come in 2026. The number “10” over a gold silhouette of Shanghai Disneyland’s iconic Enchanted Storybook Castle, combined with a plus sign and wishing stars, symbolizes the magical world where millions of dreams have come true over the past nine years.
- The plus sign carries multiple layers of meaning. It not only represents the Chinese character “十” (ten) for the resort’s tenth anniversary, but also signals “plus more” magic to be unveiled. Additionally, as articulated in its “10th Birthday” tagline, “With You, It’s Magic+”, the “+” pays a special homage to those who have been with and will be with this journey, creating and sharing the magic together.
- The debut of the logo and the tagline tonight serves as both a symbol and an invitation to the wonder of Disney’s storytelling and creativity at the park.
- The 10th anniversary and beyond at the park will see multiple expansion projects, some already actively taking shape. These include its third and fourth themed resort hotels, Shanghai Disneyland’s ninth themed land themed to Spider-Man, and the expansion of the park’s iconic attraction, Soaring Over the Horizon.
- Additionally, the resort is constantly exploring new innovative ways in its daily operations, including the process of entering Shanghai Disneyland, which will be enhanced in the first half of the year ahead of the resort’s tenth anniversary. The introduction of the new turnstiles, with strengthened efficiency and smooth entry, will be rolled out phase by phase, and trial operations will be launched in January.
- Building on their successful 2025, the resort’s tenth anniversary promises even more surprises, inviting guests from all over the world to experience the magic in true Disney style.
What They’re Saying:
- Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: “We are immensely grateful to our cast members, Imagineers and partners for a remarkable 2025 and a wonderful start to our upcoming tenth year of operations. For nearly a decade, we have had the distinct privilege to bring happiness to guests and fans from China and around the world. With the approach of our tenth anniversary, our team has been working tirelessly on our tenth anniversary celebrations, and we cannot wait to welcome our guests to visit and celebrate this significant milestone together with us!”
10 Years and Counting:
- Shanghai Disney Resort, the first Disney destination on Mainland China, is also the sixth official Disney destination around the globe.
- Upon opening, it featured Shanghai Disneyland Park, Disneytown, two hotels (the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel), Wishing Star Park and lakeside areas.
- The park opened in 2016, after five years of construction, with the Enchanted Storybook Castle, the tallest and most explorable castle of the Disney castles, serving as the park’s icon.
- In 2018, the park expanded with Toy Story Land, and again in 2023 with a Zootopia-themed land.
- The park itself is also highly lauded for some of their signature attractions, including Roaring Rapids, TRON Lightcycle Power Run (later duplicated at Walt Disney World) and the hugely-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com