Shanghai Disney Resort and SF Group Reveal Multi-Year Alliance
This partnership will enable SF to enhance delivery services for consumers at Shanghai Disney Resort through its advanced technology-driven logistics solutions.
Shanghai Disney Resort has partnered with SF Group, naming it the official delivery and logistics service provider for the resort.
What’s Happening:
- Shanghai Disney Resort has formed a multi-year partnership with SF Group, designating SF as the official provider of delivery and logistics services for the resort.
- This collaboration will enable SF to utilize its advanced technology-driven logistics solutions, enhancing the consumer delivery services at Shanghai Disney Resort.
- The alliance aims to boost the efficiency and quality of shopping experiences, as well as streamline the resort's daily operations.
- Under a new partnership, visitors at Shanghai Disney Resort can easily place shipping orders through a mini-program created by SF.
- This collaboration offers guests access to SF's premium delivery services, including flexible options. With its extensive logistics network, SF enhances the shopping experience, providing a seamless and convenient logistics ecosystem for guests.
- The integrated logistics and delivery solutions offered by SF will significantly enhance the operational efficiency of the resort.
- By implementing a replenishment system, SF aims to meet the dynamic business demands and daily operational requirements of the resort, catering to various environments such as offline retail locations and e-commerce platforms.
- This partnership will enhance the mutual dedication to sustainability for both organizations.
- SF will play a pivotal role in minimizing the resort's carbon footprint by utilizing its extensive logistics network and implementing industry-leading sustainable practices.
- These include the use of new energy transportation vehicles, advanced delivery systems, recyclable packaging, and electronic waybills.
- As the designated delivery and logistics service provider for Shanghai Disney Resort, SF will establish a brand presence at the package pick-up location near the main entrance of Shanghai Disneyland, as well as at the post office within Sweethearts Confectionery.
At Shanghai Disneyland:
- Shanghai Disneyland has begun construction on a new Spider-Man themed area, setting it apart from other global parks that have chosen the Avengers Campus branding for their Marvel attractions.
- This will be the park's ninth themed land, following the recent addition of Zootopia.
- Located next to Zootopia, the Spider-Man area will feature a thrilling coaster inspired by the superhero, expected to be a major highlight, along with various shopping, dining, and entertainment options centered around Spider-Man and his friends.
What They’re Saying:
- Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: “Shanghai Disney Resort is committed to continuously exploring different ways and identifying multiple touchpoints to improve the guest experience and offer quality guest services. We are excited to form this new alliance with SF, which shares the same commitment with us on service quality as they strive for cutting-edge delivery and logistics services. With the new alliance, consumers will find their post-shopping experience even more convenient and seamless no matter whether at the immersive resort stores or through our official online flagship store."
- Xu Bensong, Senior Vice President and CMO of SF Group: “It is our great honor to have reached a multi-year alliance with Shanghai Disney Resort. Shanghai Disney Resort is committed to creating a magical journey for all guests, while SF is dedicated to becoming a globally respected and leading digital and intelligent logistics solution provider. Through this alliance, we look forward to integrating SF’s customer-centric service concept into the highly acclaimed guest services of Shanghai Disney Resort, providing more professional and intelligent logistics supply chain solutions, and offering high-quality delivery services to guests and online shoppers. Looking ahead, we look forward to exploring more forms of cooperation with Shanghai Disney Resort, supporting the delivery of magic to people’s lives."
More On Shanghai Disney Resort:
