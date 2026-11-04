Shanghai Disneyland is Ready to Celebrate the Disney Winter Frostival

Holiday events are getting ready to roll in Disney Parks all over the world, and that's just as true at Shanghai Disney Resort. Shanghai Disneyland is getting ready for its annual Winter Frostival, with returning favorites and brand new experiences.

Shanghai Disney Resort will celebrate the Disney Winter Frostival starting November 21, 2026, and running through February 20, 2027.

A brand new show will debut this year at the castle viewing area, Star Squad: Join Olaf for a Cozy Celebration.

The show will see Olaf and Anna harvest winter music, with music performed by the Shanghai Disneyland Band.

Mickey's Snow Magic will turn Mickey Avenue into a

Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade will create classic winter scenes using beloved Disney characters and floats.

A Celebration of Disney Winter Frostival will take place in the evenings as the Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination are surrounded by light, sound, and projections.

Additional holiday shows this year include Light Up the Holidays with Magic , Christmas Swing , and Mickey Avenue Carolers

Christmas Swing Mickey Avenue Carolers Between December 1, 2026 and January 3, 2027, Mickey and friends will debut festive new looks for Christmas. The group is dressed for a ski holiday to coincide with the release of the 2026 Mickey and Friends Ski Party merchandise collection .

Duffy and Friends will have new Christmas outfits of their own that match the 2026 Duffy and Friends Christmas Wishes Collection

In Disneytown, the Christmas Tree Trail will take guests on a stroll to the district's iconic tree, which will be decorated to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Shanghai Disney Resort.

On December 31st and January 1st, guests can experience the special Ignite the New Year.

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