Shanghai Disney Resort Second Park Plans Reportedly Shelved

The Disney Park that was never confirmed may never happen.

Significant layoffs hit Walt Disney Imagineering this week, impacting around 200 people. While WDI is just the latest in a series of Disney divisions hit with layoffs, these cuts hit hard with many fans because of Imagineering's role in building and expanding Disney Parks. A loss of Cast Members in Imagineering means the parks will be impacted, and a new report claims one park, or at least one planned park, may be the hardest hit.

What's Happening:

On Wednesday, it was reported that as many as 200 people, most within Walt Disney Imagineering, were being laid off.

According to sources, the layoffs were due to shifting priorities within the division, with certain projects being deprioritized. However, it was unclear at the time which projects were impacted.

Puck News is now reporting that the biggest impact is on a park that technically doesn't exist: a second gate for Shanghai Disney Resort.

A second park in Shanghai had never been formally announced by Disney, but rumors that such a park has been in development have been persistent in recent years.

Puck News claims that a "big chunk" of the eliminated jobs were part of the development of the park. It also claims the park itself has been "backburnered indefinitely."

What's unclear from the report is why the park is no longer a priority. China has been, and almost certainly remains, a major market priority for Disney.

A second gate would require significant buy-in in China. It's possible that negotiations between Disney and the Middle Kingdom were at some sort of impasse. It's been 15 years since ground was broken on the existing park, and certainly a lot has changed since then.

Disney may have wanted something from China that the nation wasn't willing or able to provide. Alternatively, China may have needed Disney to do something that the company could not.

Whatever the situation, if the reporting is accurate, it means a second Shanghai gate is no longer an active project. That could always change, but it would seem Disney isn't expecting that to happen anytime soon.

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