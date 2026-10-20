Shanghai Disneyland to Celebrate Mickey and Minnie’s Birthdays With 10-Day Celebration
The festivities coming this November will feature 10 iconic character looks, a special castle projection show with fireworks, birthday treats, merchandise, and more.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse are getting a birthday celebration worthy of the Mouse House at Shanghai Disneyland, with 10 days of festivities planned for November.
What’s Happening:
- Running from November 9 through November 18, the birthday celebration will take place during Shanghai Disney Resort’s ongoing 10th anniversary festivities.
- The celebration will feature special character looks, nighttime spectaculars, birthday treats, merchandise, and more, culminating in a special party on Mickey and Minnie’s shared birthday, November 18.
- To celebrate Mickey and Minnie being the fashion icons they are, there will be a daily fashion showcase featuring 10 iconic outfits worn by Mickey and Minnie. The birthday duo will revisit looks inspired by the resort’s past 10 years, with a different look featured each day of the celebration.
- Guests can also look forward to a special castle projection show capped off with fireworks, including bursts shaped like Mickey Mouse’s iconic silhouette. The nighttime spectacular will add an extra layer of birthday magic to the resort’s 10th anniversary celebrations.
- The festivities will build toward November 18, when Shanghai Disneyland hosts a special birthday party for Mickey and Minnie. Additional offerings throughout the 10-day celebration will include daily performances, themed birthday treats, exclusive merchandise, and a special ticket offer.
- With the resort marking its 10th anniversary in 2026, the celebration offers guests another opportunity to join Mickey and Minnie for a milestone moment at Shanghai Disneyland.
- The 10-day birthday celebration runs November 9–18, 2026, at Shanghai Disneyland.
More Shanghai Disneyland News:
- Shanghai Disneyland Begins Full Speed Testing on New Spider-Man Themed Coaster
- Shanghai Disney Resort Welcomes Classic Character Pete For the First Time
- Duffy and Friends Get New Outfits for Shanghai Disneyland's Disney Halloween Time
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