Shanghai Disney Resort Welcomes Classic Character Pete For the First Time

The classic Disney character arrives in Shanghai in time for Halloween.

The Disney character simply named Pete is older than Mickey Mouse himself, and yet he's never been significantly represented in Disney Parks. Fans looking out for him are going to get a much bigger chance very soon, as, while he's only being added to a single park, he's joining the fun in a very big way.

What's Happening:

Pete, also known as Peg-Leg Pete, has been a frequent antagonist of Mickey Mouse since the very beginning in Steamboat Willie.

However, Pete's history actually predates Mickey, as the character design was used as far back as Walt Disney's Alice Comedies.

Despite the character's history, Pete only made his debut as a walk-around character at Disney Parks in 2023, when the character first arrived at Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland Park.

Pete is now set to make his debut in another resort, as the Shanghai Disney Resort has revealed that Pete will be joining the Halloween fun between September 30 and November 1.

Pete will be appearing in what Shanghai Disney Resort calls his "New Friend Pete" look, the same as his Disneyland look, beginning September 30 through October 3.

Starting October 4, Pete joins the Halloween season in his pirate King Halloween costume. He'll be found on Mickey Avenue as well as part of the Disney Halloween Time costume showcase.

November 1 marks the end of the Halloween season experiences. It's unclear if Pete will return to his traditional look and stay in the park after that.

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