Shanghai Disneyland Begins Full Speed Testing on New Spider-Man Themed Coaster
Yet another new milestone has been reached as work continues on the Marvel-inspired coaster at Shanghai Disneyland.
Following a push-pull test, the new Spider-Man themed coaster at Shanghai Disneyland has begun full-speed testing.
What's Happening:
- Last month, Shanghai Disneyland revealed that push-pull testing, which sees a coaster vehicle slowly move through the attraction at just one centimeter per second, was taking place on the new Spider-Man themed coaster coming to the park.
- Now, the coaster has reached another milestone – actual full speed testing, as showcased in the video below.
- A photo of Imagineers working on the attraction alongside one of the trains on one of the launches was also shared.
- This attraction will be a part of the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) that is featured in the Spider-Man attractions in Avengers Campus.
- Inside the new land, Peter Parker and his friends have created a new set of Spider-Bots to help assemble their experiments and help them build their brand-new coaster.
- In the spirit of W.E.B., Disney Imagineers are is collaborating with local artists to create more than 20 murals throughout the new land, celebrating all things science, Spidey, and the Avengers.
- An opening timeframe for the new experience has yet to be announced.
Meet Pete at Shanghai Disneyland:
- Pete, also known as Peg-Leg Pete, has been a frequent antagonist of Mickey Mouse since the very beginning in Steamboat Willie.
- However, Pete's history actually predates Mickey, as the character design was used as far back as Walt Disney's Alice Comedies.
- Despite the character's history, Pete only made his debut as a walk-around character at Disney Parks in 2023, when the character first arrived at Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland Park.
- Now, Pete has joined the Halloween fun at Shanghai Disneyland, where guests can continue to meet him through November 1.
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