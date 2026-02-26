Shanghai Disneyland Reveals More Details on "With You, It's Magic+" 10th Anniversary Celebration

Yes, the park really is nearly a decade old!

As hard as it may be to believe, Disney's newest park is a decade old this year — and more details about the celebration have just been announced.

What's Happening:

On June 16, Shanghai Disneyland will officially turn 10.

Ahead of that, the resort has announced a new wave of info for its upcoming celebration.

As previously announced, the promotion will be dubbed "With You, It's Magic+" — with the + doubling as the Simplified Chinese symbol for 10.

The celebration will kick off on March 20, 2026, which also happens to be International Happiness Day.

To kick things off, three new or reimagined experiences will debut: The Heart of Magic FriendSHIP! The Duffy and Friends’ Special Pre-Parade and Zootopia parade unit added to Mickey’s Storybook Express New Wish segment in Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration



Of course, beyond those offerings, Shanghai Disneyland will be decked out in special 10th anniversary decor while beloved characters around the park don special outfits for the occasion.

And, as any good Disney Parks festivity should, birthday treats, feats, and merchandise will also be available during the celebration.

Birthday surprises and fun will also extend to Disneytown as well as to resort hotels.

Lastly, special 10th Birthday ticket and bundle offers will arrive soon.

These will include family bundles that offer reserved viewing areas for select shows as well as exclusive 10th birthday guidebooks and more.

With You, It's Magic+ kicks off at Shanghai Disney Resort on March 20.

More on Heart of Magic:

The new show Heart of Magic was created especially for the 10th Birthday Celebration.

The show will take place on the Enchanted Storybook Castle stage — which will now include three satellite stages and connecting bridges for a more immersive experience.

This new production is told in four chapters, beginning with Mickey and Friends "setting off on a quest to restore the Heart of Magic in a magical realm hidden beneath the Enchanted Storybook Castle."

From there, they'll meet up with character from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ and Pixar Animation Studios’ films including: Cinderella Winnie the Pooh Tangled Mulan Hercules Frozen Toy Story Coco Turning Red

Overall, Heart of Magic promises visually stunning sets, timeless Disney tunes, and compelling storytelling.

More on the Mickey’s Storybook Express and Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration Updates:

As mentioned, during the celebration, Mickey's Storybook Express will add a special pre-parade featuring all seven Duffy and Friends.

The float holding the friends is shared like a golden ship and is decorated with playful waves and shimmering birthday details.

Meanwhile, a Zootopia section will be added to the main parade.

In addition to Nick, Judy, Gary De'Snake, and other favorites, DJ Officer Clawhauser will appear.

This section will also feature both "Try Everything" and "Zoo."

At nighttime, Illuminate will ignite the park.

A new grand finale will be added to the show, featuring Mickey Mouse appearing "in a flash of magic sparkles."

Plus, Asha and Star from Wish will join the show as will the song "This Wish."

What They're Saying:

Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort: “For nearly a decade since its grand opening, Shanghai Disney Resort has continued to push the boundaries of imagination, delivering enchanting experiences that bring Disney storytelling and creativity into every moment and spread the magic to guests of all ages worldwide. This overwhelming success would not have been possible without our incredible cast members, our wonderful partners, and of course—the guests who not only inspire us to keep innovating but are an essential part of that very magic. To celebrate this 10-year milestone, our amazing cast members have spent the past two years pouring their hearts and energy into preparing a spectacular celebration, and we can’t wait to create even more magic alongside our guests in the year ahead.”

Throwback to the Opening of Shanghai Disneyland:

I was lucky enough to cover the grand opening of the Shanghai Disney Resort for Laughing Place back in 2016.

At the time, I wrote about where I thought it ranked among the Disney Parks (although I hadn't been to Paris then).

I also shared my initial impressions of the resort area outside of the park.

You can see more from the Grand Opening as well.