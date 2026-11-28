The first time Disney called Neal Crosier about his popcorn, he hung up. In his defense, he was busy. He and his wife, Minetta, were doing business with the University of Central Florida, there was a game going on, and the woman on the phone sounded young enough that Neal suspected a student was having a little fun with him. “Literally, I said, ‘You got to call me back,’ and I hung up the phone,” he told me. Luckily for Disney snack fans, she did call back. This time Neal wrote down her name and asked Minetta to look her up. Once his wife confirmed who he’d been talking to, Neal had a new problem. He had to find that phone number.

I spoke with Neal, who runs Orlando’s Popcorn Junkie with Minetta, and with Nichole and Ben Hosseinzadeh, the couple behind Anaheim’s Crspie Treats, to celebrate Small Business Saturday. If you’ve picked up holiday popcorn at the Main Street Confectionery in Magic Kingdom or enjoyed a crisped rice treat while waiting for World of Color – Season of Light at Disney California Adventure, you’ve had a chance to try their work. I wanted to know what it’s like to contribute a flavor that somebody might associate with a visit to Disney for the rest of their life.

For Nichole, seeing the Main Street Electrical Parade as a kid involved a little negotiation with her parents. She wanted a churro to eat while they waited. Years later, when Disneyland brought the parade back, just hearing the opening music could put her right back in that spot. “I remember when I was a kid lining up and sitting there waiting for that to happen,” she recalled. “And that iconic song that it starts out with is amazing.” That memory of Nichole’s had directly inspired the couple’s churro-flavored crisped rice treat.

Both grew up going to Disneyland, but they came to the snack business from different directions. Ben knew food manufacturing and operations, while Nichole knew confectionery sales. As Ben put it, “We always dreamed of having our own business, building something that was lasting for our daughter and wanting to own something of our own.” In 2023, they put their skills together in a 500-square-foot kitchen. Disney approached them as a local supplier, and the orders grew to include hotel banquets, special events, and dessert parties. They’ve since moved into a larger Anaheim facility. There they sell a different selection from the one they make for Disneyland, including flavors they develop with gift-giving in mind.

Working with Disney changed how the couple bakes and even how they eat their way around Disneyland. They work directly with chefs and the events team at Disney California Adventure on treats for the dessert plates served with the World of Color dessert party. At that scale, getting the sample right is only the beginning. The couple recalled the advice of a Disney colleague who told them, “You just have to make one piece perfect one thousand times over.” These days, when Nichole tries another vendor’s sweet treat in the park, she finds herself wondering how they made it. She still subscribes to a familiar bit of Disneyland arithmetic, though. “Calories don’t count at Disney, so we’re just eating whatever,” she joked. They also embrace the Disney value of continuing to experiment. This holiday season, guests can try the Peppermint Swirl Crisped Rice Pop at the Grand Californian Great Hall Cart or the Twinkling Crisped Rice Treat at the World of Color dessert party.

For Neal and Minetta, the taste they wanted to recreate was the popcorn they grew accustomed to in Chicago. After they moved to Florida for Neal’s engineering work, they couldn’t find anything quite like it. Starting a business struck Neal as a reasonable solution, although he admitted Minetta took a little more convincing. They learned to make popcorn, opened a small Orlando shop, and eventually served someone from Disney who liked what they were doing. That was how a phone call Neal almost dismissed turned into a relationship that began in 2018 with orders for weddings and other events. Today their popcorn reaches all four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Cruise Line.

The growth meant hiring more people and adding a second production shift. For Neal, it also meant learning how to teach someone else to care about the details he once handled himself, from food safety to getting a color right for a special event. He’s made Star Wars popcorn for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This year at Goofy’s Candy Company in Disney Springs, his cinnamon cookie-flavored popcorn goes into the Cinnamon Crunch Holiday Popcorn with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, pretzel pieces, mini marshmallows, sprinkles, and a white chocolatey drizzle. At Magic Kingdom, the Main Street Confectionery offers Holiday Cookie and Holiday Peppermint varieties.

When the refurbished Main Street Confectionery opened with the Crosiers’ popcorn, Neal’s sister, a Disney fan since childhood, flew down with her kids to see it. He has pictures from that day, including some with the characters, but I especially liked his description of walking through the park and spotting his popcorn in people’s hands. “I made that. I made that too. I made that,” he recalled thinking.

These local treat vendors are just some of the local businesses that Disneyland and Walt Disney World partner with to deliver their guest experience. According to Disney’s 2025 economic impact report, the domestic Disney parks work with thousands of small businesses across the country in all 50 states. While the economic impact of Disney’s operations is undeniable, the most valuable impact is the one made on the guests when they experience a new favorite treat.